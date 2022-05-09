ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Feds move to seize $63m LA mansion in corruption scandal involving Armenian politician

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5m3n_0fXhnir300

The US Justice Department wants to seize a multi-million dollar Los Angeles mansion, which the government alleges was bought with bribe money paid to an Armenian politician.

US authorities said on Thursday that the 33,652-square-foot (3,126-square-metre) address in Holmby Hills was purchased “with bribes paid by an Armenian businessman” to Armenia ’s former finance minister Gagik Khachatryan in 2011.

The disgraced politician and his two sons, who are accused of taking bribes in Armenia, allegedly used money paid by Sedrak Arustamyan to Mr Khachatryan and his family for favourable tax treatment, the Justice Department alleges.

US authorities said in a court filing that Mr Arustamyan paid more than $20m (£16m) in bribes to Mr Khachatryan for the favourable tax treatment, which was in violation of Armenian law, while the former was a so called “Super Minister”.

Mr Khachatryan was known as Armenia’s “Super Minister” because of his many responsibilities as chairman of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee and as minister of finance, during which time he negotiated with Mr Arustamyan, it was alleged.

US authorities now want to seize the French Normandy-style mansion, which was put on the market last month for $63.5m (£51.5m), according to the federal complaint. A legal process is ongoing.

The address is not far from the famous Playboy Mansion, and has 11 bedrooms, more than two dozen bathrooms, a pool, wine cellar, home theater and maids’ quarters, according to real estate agency Hilton & Hyland.

The agency told The Los Angeles Times last week that viewings are still being carried-out while the US Justice Department seeks litigation against Mr Khachatryan and the businessman, and that “If we receive an offer and both the seller and the Justice Department agree on a sale price, we can still sell it.”

US authorities said the FBI’s Eurasian Organized Crime Task Force (EOCTF), the US Marshals Service, the Republic of Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office and National Security Service all cooperated in its investigation.

It was not clear who could speak on Mr Arustamyan or Mr Khachatryan and his family’s behalf.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Comments / 43

BadBoy I Am!!!
1d ago

I hope to God it's Nancy palosi's house, I'd like to see he go down in the ground, and Americans will be happy if she did

Reply
12
Lee Overstreet
2d ago

what about all these Democratics that have got rich the wrong way that ok?

Reply(6)
46
10%_For_The_Big_Guy
16h ago

and yet still no one in the media will acknowledge Hunters laptop and its validity and the brides and money laundering directly linked to the resident of the White House and what that means

Reply(1)
6
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump’s ‘Coup’ Kingpin Rakes in Big Bucks to Stymie Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. GiveSendGo, the Christian right’s version of GoFundMe, is a top platform for Jan. 6 defendants seeking help with legal bills related to the insurrection at the Capitol. “QAnon Shaman” Jake Chansley raised $13,000; Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes has collected (a surprisingly modest) $12,000; Proud Boy leader Enrique Tarrio has raked in $113,000. But one of the most successful Jan. 6 crowdfunding efforts is providing a legal war chest for a man who is not a defendant at all. At least not yet. John Eastman is the far-right attorney who juiced Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

U.S. DOJ Says Two Mayors In Puerto Rico Arrested And Charged With Taking Bribes

The mayors of two municipalities in Puerto Rico were arrested on public corruption charges, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday, confirming an earlier media report that caused Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi to demand for their resignations. The arrests took place on Thursday over the mayors' alleged engagement in...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gagik Khachatryan
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Us Justice Department#Armenian#Us Marshals#The Us Justice Department#The Justice Department#State Revenue Committee#French
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Salon

Deutsche Bank whistleblower linked to Trump probe found dead

The logo of German giant Deutsche Bank is seen on one of their branches in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on February 4, 2021 (ARMANDO BABANI/AFP via Getty Images) A whistleblower who was involved in an investigation into Donald Trump's business deals with Deutsche Bank was found dead in Los Angeles on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy