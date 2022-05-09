ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Holland head coach Ryan Campbell discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XALdz_0fXhnhyK00

Holland head coach Ryan Campbell has been discharged from hospital with expectations of a full recovery following his cardiac arrest last month.

The Australian , 50, was placed in an induced coma at NHS Royal Stoke University Hospital after falling ill during a family holiday to the United Kingdom.

The Dutch Cricket Federation (KNCB) say tests have ruled out a heart attack as the cause of the cardiac arrest and show no damage to the heart. While the reasons are unknown, a delayed response to a respiratory tract infection suffered by Campbell last November cannot be ruled out.

I want to take this opportunity to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Royal Stoke Hospital critical care unit for their incredible professionalism, kindness and compassion.

Ryan Campbell

He is now expected to return to his duties with the national side and could even be back to lead them in next month’s home one-day international series against England.

Campbell said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Royal Stoke Hospital critical care unit for their incredible professionalism, kindness and compassion.

“I also want to thank Beci Bassett, a parent at the adventure playground in Cheshire who immediately administered CPR . Her courage and quick intervention quite simply saved my life.

“I want to say a big thank you to all my well-wishers from around the world. The amount of messages of love and support my family and I received was extremely humbling.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Frail elderly mother is left screaming in pain as she waited TEN hours for an ambulance ‘which should have arrived within 18 minutes’ after her desperate son was told ‘there were none available’

A frail and elderly mother was left screaming in pain as she waited 10 hours for an ambulance as the appalling wait times for emergency care continue to be laid bare. Stuart Donald was alerted by his mother's care provider at North Lincolnshire Council that she had pushed the emergency button on her lifeline alarm that she wears around her neck after being unable to get out of bed.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Boss of NHS hospital who suffered a suspected stroke was DRIVEN to A&E by her husband because he feared an ambulance wouldn't arrive in time to save her

An NHS hospital boss suffering a suspected stroke was directly driven to hospital by her husband who feared an ambulance would arrive too late to save her. Deborah Lee, chief executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals Foundation Trust, detailed the experience in a series of Tweets today and said Government needed to take urgent action.
HEALTH
BBC

Eleanor Easey: Father jailed for killing 14-week-old daughter

A father who violently shook his baby daughter to death has been jailed for 14 years for her manslaughter. Christopher Easey, 31, formerly of Norfolk, had denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. His trial heard Eleanor had a brain injury and 31 rib fractures and had been left alone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Campbell
BBC

Whitley Bay father and son die from Covid just days apart

A woman has told of her devastation after losing her father and brother to Covid-19 within days of each other. Alistair Rennie, 82 and his son, Mark, 47, from Whitley Bay, died last month. Both had underlying health conditions. Daughter Elaine Rennie said she wanted people to continue to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Care home resident survived Covid but died after medication error

An 87-year old who survived Covid, died after her routine medication was not restarted, a coroner has heard. Nora Foulkes suffered from hypothyroidism, but her routine treatment was stopped when she contracted Covid in December 2020. She died from cardiorespiratory failure in April 2021 at Glan Clwyd Hospital, a post-mortem...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiac Arrest#Holland#Australian#The Royal Stoke Hospital#Cpr
The Independent

Hospital admits negligence over failings that led to baby’s sepsis death

A hospital has admitted clinical negligence over maternity care failings that led to the potentially avoidable death of a 10-day-old baby, The Independent has learned.Kingsley Olasupo and his twin sister Princess were born on 8 April 2019 at Royal Bolton Hospital. Kingsley died 10 days later following a catalogue of mistakes, which included failing to screen him for sepsis. Following an investigation into his care, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust (BFT) admitted that Kingsley’s death could have been avoided if staff had administered antibiotics for an infection earlier, according to documents seen by The Independent.Kingsley’s family said they had been “torn...
HEALTH SERVICES
UPI News

Rugby star Kelly Meafua dies after jumping off French bridge

May 9 (UPI) -- A French rugby player from Samoa died Saturday morning after jumping into the River Tarns in Montauban hours after a team victory. Kelly Meafua, 32, had been celebrating with a teammate Montauban's 48-40 win over Narbonne in the team's final Pro D2 home game at Stade Sapiac when he jumped into the river.
WORLD
Popculture

Olympic Swimmer Tears up Discussing Daughter's Death

A former Olympic swimmer fought back tears while talking about the death of her daughter. Lisa Curry was recently interviewed by ABC News Breakfast about her autobiography and her episode of Australian Story. She was asked about her recent losses, including her daughter Jaimi and mother Pat. "I am reluctant...
SPORTS
The Independent

Nurse who filmed unconscious patients at hospital jailed for 12 years

A nurse who filmed up the gowns of unconscious women patients and recorded staff using the toilet at a large teaching hospital has been jailed for 12 years by a judge who said he had “brought shame on an honourable profession”.Paul Grayson, 51, was also told by the judge he must serve an extended licence period of four years when he is eventually released.The judge described how four patients were targeted as they recovered from surgery at Sheffield’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital – one of whom has never been identified from the footage.Sheffield Crown Court heard how Grayson – a charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘Unfounded’ NHS criticism and investigation caused unnecessary deaths at London heart surgery unit

Heart surgery patients in London have died “unnecessarily” and faced increased risk of death as botched NHS investigations into dozens of deaths reduced a hospital’s ability to treat people, a coroner has warned.“Unnecessary” patient deaths have occurred as a result of heart surgery at St George’s University Hospital Trust being restricted and emergencies diverted to other “over stretched” hospitals, following investigations by national NHS bodies. The warning that deaths have occurred and may occur in the future, comes following the conclusion of a series of inquest hearings in March, during which it was found the NHS’ wrongly blamed a team...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Toby Jones: Funeral held following river death

The funeral has been held of a man who died after falling in the River Severn in Shrewsbury. Toby Jones, 31, died after being pulled from the water on 1 April. The service was held at Shrewsbury Abbey. Last week, it emerged Shropshire Council will review safety along the Severn...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Wigan cocaine boss rumbled after posting beer snap online

The boss of a huge cocaine empire was caught after he posted a photograph of himself drinking beer on a secret messaging app being monitored by police. Leon Atkinson led a gang involved in drug deals worth £9m in just three months, Greater Manchester Police said. The 41-year-old was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Derriford Hospital 'missed chances to save baby's life'

A hospital missed several opportunities to save a baby who died 16 hours after he was born, a report has found. Giles Cooper-Hall died from a brain injury caused by lack of oxygen at Derriford Hospital in October 2021. "Ineffective communication during multiple handovers" was a factor in the baby's...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

644K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy