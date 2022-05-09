Win Tickets to ‘Ride the Cyclone: The Musical’ at the McCarter Theatre

A new documentary will chronicle the rise of Creedence Clearwater Revival, structured around their triumphant 1970 performance at London's famed Royal Albert Hall. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall marks the first time full concert footage of the band’s original lineup has ever been released. But the movie is more than a concert film. According to a press release, Travelin’ Band will take viewers on “a journey from the band's humble, yet formative years in El Cerrito, CA, to their meteoric rise in 1969, from headlining Woodstock to selling out the Oakland Coliseum before traveling through Europe and taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.”

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO