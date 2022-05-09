ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs new No. 10 doesn’t feel pressure from who wore it last

By Juan Cisneros
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Isiah Pacheco was selected in the seventh round by the Kansas City Chiefs and will compete for a spot on the offense alongside his fellow rookies.

The former Rutgers Scarlet Night has already made an impression with his jersey selection during rookie mini-camp.

“Definitely know who wore it. I don’t feel any pressure,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco will wear the No. 10 jersey, formerly held by three-time First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill who was traded to the Miami Dolphins earlier in the offseason.

Chiefs rookies ready to get to work at minicamp

The Cheetah wore the number for six seasons with the Chiefs.

“I’ve worn this number before – my freshman year in college and did a great job with it,” Pacheco said. “It’s not the number but the player, so I’m the guy that’s wearing, I just got to go out there and execute wherever they need me at.”

Pacheco led the Scarlet Knights in rushing with 647 yards on 167 attempts.

At the NFL Combine, Pacheco ran a 4.37- second 40-yard-dash, leading all running backs.

He joins a running back room with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones II and Derrick Gore, all coached by Greg Lewis.

thecomeback.com

Tyrann Mathieu reveals true feelings on Chiefs’ departure

One of the biggest moves so far this NFL offseason was former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu signing with the New Orleans Saints. Mathieu will be returning back to the state where he initially rose to stardom, playing for the LSU Tigers for two seasons. Despite the reunion, it always seemed like Mathieu’s first choice if he had it his way was to return to Kansas City. He talked about the reasoning behind the team deciding to move on from Mathieu.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Makes Massive Prediction For Chiefs’ Skyy Moore

A lot of what dictates how successful a rookie can be is where they land. Some teams are excellent at identifying exact needs and players that will fit those needs, leading to production right out of the gate. Other teams aren’t as successful, leading to young players struggling early on before breaking out with a new organization. One of the best potential fits for any young player right now happens to be the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mother's Day Gift Goes Viral: Fans React

Patrick Mahomes outdid just about everyone with his Mother's Day present for his wife, Brittany Mahomes. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted photos of the couple posing next to a new Ferrari he bought to commemorate their first Mother's Day as parents. Some onlookers responded by pointing out...
KANSAS CITY, MO
