Victory Day Photos: Putin Shows Off Russia's Military Power at 2022 Parade

By Jack Dutton
 2 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin led a huge military parade through the streets of Moscow on Monday in Russia's annual celebration of "Victory Day," marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

The May 9 celebration and holiday falls a day after Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) is celebrated in Western Europe.

Thousands of military units and personnel paraded through Red Square on Monday.

Speaking at the parade, Putin blamed the West for the war in Ukraine, which began after Russia invaded its neighbor on February 24. He said that the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea," and that the Ukraine war which he calls a "special military operation," was needed and the right decision.

" NATO is actively pursuing our territory. That is absolutely unacceptable to us. We are talking about neo-Nazis in Ukraine that the U.S. and its partners are working with," Putin said.

"Ukraine is receiving the most modern weaponry from NATO. The decision for this special military operation was forced and was the only correct decision," he added.

"The U.S. spoke after the fall of the Soviet Union about exceptionalism, but we are a different country with a different character. We have respect for all people and cultures."

Huge convoys of tanks and armored military vehicles rolled around Moscow, but military flyovers were canceled because of adverse weather, according to the Kremlin.

The picture below shows Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, leaving Red Square after the Victory Day military parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFadK_0fXhlEdn00

This one shows Russian service personnel in military vehicles during the parade in Red Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hj3su_0fXhlEdn00

The below image shows Russian servicewomen marching.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrW5f_0fXhlEdn00

Below, Russian self-propelled artillery vehicles leave Red Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dU6CZ_0fXhlEdn00

Below, a Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher drives through Red Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Be1YH_0fXhlEdn00

Russian servicemen parade through Red Square, below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wJuZ_0fXhlEdn00

In the picture below, veterans and guests celebrate the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpZKq_0fXhlEdn00

Members of a military band attend the Victory Day military parade in Red Square, below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQmPF_0fXhlEdn00

A security service officer is pictured with a sniper rifle on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obiAU_0fXhlEdn00

In the image below, on the left, Vladimir Putin leaves Red Square after the parade. On the right, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu salutes as he is driven through Red Square.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvyX6_0fXhlEdn00

This year's celebration was more muted than in previous years, clearly overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. There was speculation that Putin was going to claim some form of victory in Ukraine, and some suggested he could have used Victory Day to formally declare war against its neighbor. So far, Putin has called Russia's invasion "a special military operation."

