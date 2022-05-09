Kentucky is the #7 state with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

Nodule of agatePicture by James St. John; Wikimedia Commons: CC-BY-SA-2.0 Agate was officially designated as Kentucky's State Rock on July 14, 2000. Agate is described as a rock formation that is primarily composed of chalcedony and quartz. However, according to the Kentucky Geological Survey, the agate is actually not a rock. It is a microscopically crystalline variety of the mineral quartz while chalcedony is also a type of quartz. Thus, Kentucky's State Rock is a mineral and not a rock.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO