Kentucky is the #7 state with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

Nodule of agatePicture by James St. John; Wikimedia Commons: CC-BY-SA-2.0 Agate was officially designated as Kentucky's State Rock on July 14, 2000. Agate is described as a rock formation that is primarily composed of chalcedony and quartz. However, according to the Kentucky Geological Survey, the agate is actually not a rock. It is a microscopically crystalline variety of the mineral quartz while chalcedony is also a type of quartz. Thus, Kentucky's State Rock is a mineral and not a rock.
Fayette County Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall said Monday COVID is gaining some momentum again in the city, though it's too early to say whether another surge is in the offing. "What we've seen over the last few weeks here in Lexington is that numbers have been trending upward," Hall...
Arkansas is suing Family Dollar over the discovery of more than 1,000 rodents in a distribution facility in the state that prompted the discount retail chain to recall items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. The lawsuit, filed Thursday by Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in state court, accuses...
View from Pine Mountain State Resort ParkPicture by J654567; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA-3.0 According to the Kentucky Geological Survey, Pine Mountain in Kentucky has actually moved from its original position.
The lowest spot in Kentucky is located in Livingston County according to the Kentucky Geological Network. It is the bottom of Vulcan Materials' limestone quarry and it is the lowest point in the Commonwealth at -90.3 feet below the mean sea level.
Red Bird River Shelter PetroglyphsPicture by JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D.: Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-SA The Red Bird River petroglyphs are a series of petroglyphs or carvings on a stone called the Red Bird Stone.
Two barges are now stopped in the Potomac River after breaking loose this weekend and making their way down choppy waters in West Virginia, according to authorities. First a "construction barge carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment" broke loose on Saturday evening, followed by another barge on Sunday afternoon, Christiana Hanson, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, said.
Do you like being close to the Mississippi River? If your answer is an emphatic "yes", I've found a stilt house in Missouri that is quite literally right next to the mighty Mississippi River. This entire cottage hosted by Maddy on Airbnb is near Annada, Missouri. Here's a little bit...
The United States is in a period of historic inflation. The consumer price index rose by 8.5% over the 12 months ending in March 2022, the fastest increase in over four decades. Though it is not keeping pace with inflation, income is also on the rise in the United States. Personal income per capita in […]
Gov. Andy Beshear is the first governor in the history of Kentucky to call for legalizing cannabis. Following the failure of the Kentucky legislature to pass a medical marijuana bill last month, the governor has asked the public for input on what he can do by executive order. It’s about time that political leaders in Kentucky prioritize this issue to legalize cannabis.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center, there is a 59% chance La Niña will hang around through August, and a 50% to 55% chance of an even longer run well into the fall.
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Human remains were found in 19 unmarked burial places at the planned Ford Battery Plant site in Hardin County, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers spokeswoman confirmed to WAVE. Katie Newton, the public relations specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Public...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TheKentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled overnight closures of the East End Tunnel for next week in Jefferson County. The tunnel's northbound and southbound bores carry Gene Snyder Freeway traffic between Louisville and southern Indiana via the Lewis and Clark Bridge over the Ohio River.
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — At night, Mikki Moondream Stump used to listen to the crickets and birds from the balcony of her Jellico home. Then, she said a light hum began to drown out the peace and quiet of her rural neighborhood. "I left our big city because of...
RIPLEY, Ohio — When you drive through Brown County, you rarely think about the highway you are on. US 52 has seen a lot of changes in the United States over the past 100 years. When you hit a pothole, the driver might think that US 52 is more like 500 years old.
DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Danville. According to the City of Danville, no contamination has been confirmed but several areas are under an advisory. In the meantime, areas affected include Lyons Street, Sheridan Avenue, Cox Street and Liddell Street in...
Comments / 0