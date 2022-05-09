ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue sports roundup: Women's golf begins NCAA regional play at Stanford

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNA7W_0fXhk7ea00

WEST LAFAYETTE - Looking back, looking ahead at the latest Purdue sports news and results:

Monday

Women's golf : The Boilermakers begin their quest to reach the NCAA Championships at the Stanford Regional. The 12-team field will play 54 holes of stroke play at the Stanford Golf Club through Wednesday with the top four teams advancing to Scottsdale, Arizona on May 20-25. Stanford is the region's No. 1 seed, followed by Southern California, Louisiana State, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Iowa State, Northwestern, Purdue, UNLV,  Cal Poly, Princeton and Sacred Heart. Last week, junior Kan Bunnabodee was named first-team All-Big Ten and senior Inez Wanamarta earned second-team honors. The Boilermakers have reached the regional for the seventh straight time and for the 24th time in the last 25 tournaments. Purdue is seeking its first NCAA Championship appearance since 2019.

REAL-TIME RESULTS: Stanford Regional

Sunday

Softball : The Boilermakers wrapped up the No. 11 seed in this week's Big Ten tournament after beating Iowa 4-3 in eight innings in Iowa City. Freshman Tyrina Jones drove in all four runs with a three-run homer in the first and an RBI double in the top of the eighth. Rachel Becker also had two hits for the Boilermakers (24-30, 7-15), who take on No. 6 seed Ohio State in Wednesday's conference tournament at Michigan State.

Baseball : The Hawkeyes took two out of three from the Boilermakers after the 9-1 victory in Iowa City. Purdue (26-16) is in eighth place in the Big Ten standings with a 7-9 record with six conference games left. Mike Bolton Jr. provided the only run with a solo homer in the top of the seventh. He also had a double.

Saturday

Baseball : CJ Valdez drove in five runs for the second time this season helping power the Boilermakers to a 10-6 victory at Iowa. Valdez had a double and a single as Purdue built a 6-0 lead and added a two-run single to stretch the margin to 9-4 in the top of the eight. Seeger graduate Khal Stephen struck out the bottom of the order with runners on second and third in the sixth inning. Stephen retired eight consecutive batters over 2 2/3 innings, striking out six of the 13 batters he faced. Troy Viola and Ryan Howe each added two hits.

Softball : The Hawkeyes scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth to erase a one-run deficit and post a 9-3 victory over the Boilermakers. Purdue led 3-2 thanks to Rachel Becker's RBI double in the top of the third.

Friday

Softball : Jade Moy drove in three runs, including a two-run double, to lead the Boilermakers past Iowa 5-1 in the series opener.  Rachel Becker had three hits and scored twice. Alex Echazarreta picked up the win after pitching 5 1/3 innings and striking out four.

Baseball : The Hawkeyes used a five-run third inning and held off a late charge by the Boilermakers to a post 5-2 win in the series opener. Troy Viola's two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth avoided the shutout by starter Adam Mazur, who lasted 8 2/3 innings. He didn't record his first strikeout until the second out of the sixth inning. The first 19 Boilermakers to bat all put the ball in play. Mazur finished with three strikeouts and did not issue a walk while throwing 96 pitches.

Thursday

Men's golf : Three current Boilermakers, one former standout and one incoming prospect have earned spots in the final qualifying round for the 122nd U.S. Open Championship after advancing out of local qualifying tournaments. Andrew Farraye and Joe Weiler both fired 3-under-par 69s at Old Oakland Golf Club in Indianapolis and tied for fourth. Herman Sekne advanced out of local qualifying at Morris Park Country Club in South Bend. Sekne finished tied for second out of 78 golfers at even-par 70, then advanced out of an eight-player playoff for one of the final four qualifying spots. Incoming freshman Benjamin Cai was also fourth after shooting a 6-under 66 at Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club in Florida. Brian Carlson, a 2018 graduate, made it to the final round after winning medalist honors at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, Connecticut. Carlson finished with a 4-under-par 68. The final qualifying rounds are scheduled to be played in June.

Wednesday

Men's golf : Herman Sekne and Joe Weiler earned All-Big Ten first-team honors and Cole Bradley was named to the second-team. Sekne was a unanimous selection to the first team. It marks the first time since 1981 that three Purdue players have earned All-Big Ten honors and the first time since 2000 that two Boilermakers were named to the first team. The Boilermakers return to action on May 16 at the NCAA Regional in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Purdue is the No. 5 seed.

WHAT'S NEXT

Women's golf: Tuesday, Wednesday at NCAA Stanford Regional

Baseball: Tuesday vs. Butler, 6 p.m; Friday at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m; Saturday at Northwestern, 3 p.m; Sunday at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Softball: Wednesday vs. Ohio State, 1:30 p.m. (Big Ten tournament, East Lansing); Thursday vs. Illinois, 1:30 p.m. (if Purdue wins). Semifinals are Friday and the championship game is Saturday.

Track & Field : Friday-Sunday at Big Ten Championships (Minneapolis).

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue sports roundup: Women's golf begins NCAA regional play at Stanford

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Nebraska Softball Players Honored by Big Ten Conference

Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league. Bredwell is the first...
NEBRASKA STATE
WJTV 12

NCAA Tournament hopes in peril for defending champ Bulldogs

Defending national champion Mississippi State, which has made it to the last three College World Series as one of the final eight teams standing, will be hard-pressed to even make an NCAA regional this year after losing three straight at home to Florida over the weekend. Mississippi State (25-23, 9-15 SEC) has lost five in […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes tied for sixth in NCAA women's golf regional

Ohio State jumped two spots after 36 holes of the NCAA Ann Arbor women's golf regional Tuesday after a second-round score of 304 (20-over). The Buckeyes are tied for sixth with Pepperdine, Virginia Tech and UCF. The Buckeyes, at a 36-over 604, have 18 holes remaining Wednesday to climb into the top four at the 12-team regional in order to advance to the 24-team national tournament. Washington is fifth (598) with Michigan in fourth (593). ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Stanford, IN
State
Arizona State
City
Princeton, IN
103.3 WKFR

University Of Michigan Sports Dominate The Big Ten

Those of us that are sports fans of the University of Michigan are no stranger to them having success. Some of us remember when they had consistent success, some watched the success fade, and others have been hoping for the success to return. There's also a large crowd of fans that expect success to come year in and year out from those who compete in the Maize and Blue. Since 2021, the Wolverine fans have had TONS to cheer for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Purdue Sports News#The Stanford Golf Club#Texas Tech#Unlv#Sacred Heart#Ncaa Championship#Ohio State#Michigan State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State softball team wins first game of Big Ten tournament

The Ohio State softball team got off to a winning start in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday. Seeded No. 6, the Buckeyes broke the seal on their 2022 tournament with a matchup with No. 11 seed Purdue and it didn’t take the scarlet and gray long to get on the board. After blanking the Boilermakers in the top of the first, OSU came back with a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Melina Wilkinson.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa at No. 15 in 247Sports’ way-too-early men’s college hoops ranking

It is never too early to start looking toward the next men’s college basketball season. With the May 1 deadline for transfers to inform their school of their intention to transfer in the rearview mirror, analysts are now better enabled to get a read on next year’s rosters. 247Sports’ Kevin Flaherty published his way-too-early rankings for 2022-23 and had Iowa coming in at No. 15. Kris Murray is testing the NBA draft waters, but he looks likely to return to Iowa City for another season, and likely to ascend to stardom. Murray following in his brother Keegan’s footsteps and becoming an All-Big...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gus Yalden names final four programs, Rutgers among three Big Ten teams to make the cut

Four-star recruit Gus Yalden announced his final four programs on Tuesday, the coveted big man from North Carolina including three Big Ten programs in his final cutdown. Rutgers and Wisconsin, long considered to be the frontrunners for Yalden, were among the forward’s final four. Rounding out the group is Nebraska and the College of Charleston. According to 247Sports, Yalden is a four-star recruit and the No. 125 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings. In their rankings, 247Sports has Yalden as the No. 93 player in the nation and the twelfth-ranked center. The 6-foot-8 Yalden projects as a power forward at the collegiate level.   I...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Spun

Longtime Big Ten Assistant Coach Announces He's Retiring

Iowa men's assistant basketball coach Kirk Speraw announced his retirement on Wednesday. Speraw started his 43-year career as a graduate assistant for Lute Olson's Hawkeyes squad that reached the Final Four in 1980. His career came full circle when he came back to Iowa for his final 12 seasons as an assistant.
IOWA CITY, IA
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

825
Followers
888
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy