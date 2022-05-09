Ukrainian school used as shelter leveled by Russian airstrike

A group of Russian soldiers are suing the army after they were fired for refusing to fight in Ukraine. In a rare public spat involving the Kremlin, 25 National Guard 'refuseniks' defied their commanders' orders to invade Ukraine. The servicemen are taking North Caucasian District commander Lt-Gen Sergey Zakharov to...
This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday urged U.S. Latinos not to vote in November’s midterm elections for politicians who have “mistreated” them, in response to a comment by former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump boasted at a rally in...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Reports that Twitter’s board could come to a deal with Elon Musk as early as Monday are raising red flags among media watchdog groups. On Monday, Media Matters, a...
EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
EMMANUEL Macron has accused election rival Marine Le Pen of hatching a secret plan to drag France out of the EU. The French President has cast this month's showdown as a Brexit-style referendum on his country's membership. His remarks come with polls showing a run-off contest between the pair is...
For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
