Great Scotland Yard hotel review: Upscale cool hits Westminster in this sophisticated new opening

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiAek_0fXhjvE600

In a nutshell: Sumptuous yet offbeat design meets world-class dining (and a hidden whisky bar for those in the know) at this sophisticated new offering from Hyatt

Price point: £££

The neighbourhood

After opening briefly pre-pandemic, this new favourite from Hyatt’s Unbound Collection finally enjoyed its official launch in March 2022. Tucked discreetly down a side street off Whitehall, you wouldn’t know Great Scotland Yard was there unless you’d been tipped off beforehand.

It’s just down the road from London ’s political big hitters – Downing Street, Big Ben, the Houses of Parliament – but is equally well positioned for wanders along the Thames on the Embankment or Southbank, as well as tourist draws Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square and Covent Garden. Right in the thick of it while allowing guests to escape the hustle of central London, you might say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUOtg_0fXhjvE600

The look

The arty design couldn’t be further away from the buttoned-up pomp of Whitehall, balancing sophistication with madcap quirkiness. The sleek, cream-walled and floored lobby area, for example, is given an elegant edge with burgundy rugs, undulating bronze-orbed lamps and cream and mahogany-toned leather chairs – but there’s also an oversized, shiny black rhino that doubles as a chair, giant postage stamp artworks and sausage dog cushions to add more playful touches. Meanwhile, the main bar is all grown-up charm: think maroon-backed stools, an intricate, contemporary chandelier, and a bar cloaked in blue-green textured wallpaper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13R32f_0fXhjvE600

The new Síbín whisky bar has a different feel again, with a central marble bar perfect for chatting to the mixologist across, striking green and red backlit bottle shelves, and clusters of high-backed velvet chairs and plump sofas for curling up in a cosy corner.

The vibe

The whole place has a glam, grown-up feel to it: an ideal getaway for a couple looking to wallow in a decadent slice of London cool or a group of friends wanting a well-placed base dripping with style. It’s a destination all of its own, thanks to two upscale bars and a cutting edge restaurant led by a Michelin-starred chef (more about that later). Though it doesn’t feel too formal or stuffy thanks to the hip vibe, it’s nevertheless the kind of hotel where it’s actually enjoyable to throw your gladrags on of an evening to match the well-heeled guests and designy decor.

Bed and bath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o45PW_0fXhjvE600

Bedrooms are calmer in tone than the common areas – a soothing palette of stone, cream, dove and beige dominates, with pops of colour provided by deep teal, featured on splashback tiles by the generous tub and a rounded armchair in the lounge (should you plump for a suite). Marble floors, honey-hued and subdued lighting, and a double-sized shower up the luxe factor in the bathroom; touches like an ink-drawn print of London with a striking bronze river Thames, and a cupboard made from an ersatz bookshelf stacked with cream-coloured spines, add unexpected charm. There is (of course) the ubiquitous Nespresso machine and coffee pods, plus all the amenities you’d expect from a five-star, such as bamboo toothbrushes and toiletries from Fine Scottish Soap Company.

Food and drink

This is where Great Scotland Yard truly excels. Ekstedt at The Yard brings Michelin-starred chef Niklas Ekstedt’s signature wood-fired “old Nordic” cooking to London. With an open kitchen where guests can ogle the unusual techniques used to create the phenomenal smoky flavour that imbues every dish, this is hotel destination dining at its finest. The inventive tasting menus apply the most rustic of cooking methods to the most refined of fare: think juniper-smoked turbot; grilled langoustine with fermented cabbage vinegar and lingonberries; hay-smoked beef with morels; and Baked Alaska made in a wood oven and accompanied by elderflower icecream (seven courses for £135; three courses for £80; wine pairings from £50).

By day, breakfast is served in the same space – slide into one of the jazzy orange leather booths and order from a range of classics, including eggs royale and avocado on toast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eiZSr_0fXhjvE600

Elsewhere, The Parlour offers a “distinctly different” afternoon tea inspired by HRH-approved perfumery Floris London’s signature fragrance, “A Rose For”.

The 40 Elephants bar is the hotel’s central watering hole, serving up craft beers and thoughtful cocktails (try Smash and Grab: a blend of Pisco, apple, marigold, Vetiver Gris liqueur, lime, sugar and soda), while newly opened Síbín is an in-the-know whisky bar hidden behind a secret door (another faux bookshelf put to good use). It whips together whisky cocktails but not as we know them: curated by Jo Last, Malt Whisky Ambassador for Diageo and World Class Ambassador, the menu includes innovative concoctions like single malt with crème d’apricot, lime juice and mint for a light summer sip.

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 152 rooms and suites

In the bathroom: Fine Scottish Soap Company

Wifi: Free

Extra charges: Discretionary 5 per cent service charge on accommodation. Discretionary 12.5 per cent service charge on food and beverage.

Disability access: The hotel recently won a Blue Badge Access Award; includes a discreet Sesame access lift at the lobby entrance for wheelchairs and buggies down to the reception area, roll-up reception desks, and portable induction hearing loop system. Rooms include emergency strobe light and strobe-light smoke detector, cordless phone, lowered light switches, lowered peephole and door latch, emergency cord in both bedroom and bathroom, solid base bed, 61cm/2ft bed height, wheelchair access.

Pet policy: Great Scotland Yard describes itself as a dog-friendly hotel. Dogs weighing up to 50 pounds or two dogs under a combined weight of 75 pounds are welcome; a pet fee of £50 per dog per night applies. For extended stays please contact the hotel directly to determine the rate.

Bottom line

Best thing: The hidden whisky bar – ideal for pretending you’ve been inducted into a secret members’ club.

Worst thing: Being tucked down a side street, there are no views to speak of; and, considering the hotel is housed in an impressive-looking, 1820s, grade-II-listed building, ceilings in the bedrooms were lower than expected.

Perfect for: A grown-up night away for couples or friends looking for a decadently trendy base.

Not right for: I suspect the glamour of it all would be lost on small children (though they may well appreciate the sausage dog cushions).

Instagram from: The giant rhino chair for fun – or the dreamy Forty Elephants bar for sophistication.

Room rate: Doubles from £295.

hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/england-united-kingdom/great-scotland-yard

Book now

