Dad Backed for Canceling Mother's Day After Wife Told Stepson to Stay Home

A 21-year-old woman has been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend for the last 3 years, but she still has not met any of his family members or friends. 4 months into dating her boyfriend, she did introduce him to her friends, so she thinks that this inequality in their relationship comes down to him potentially wanting to keep her some kind of a secret from his loved ones. "Like, he says he's very private and that's why we have nothing on social media together (which is fine, I get that), and his family is quite complicated but surely even if you have a rocky relationship with your family you'd want your long-term partner to meet your friends?" she wondered...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 16 DAYS AGO