ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Dad Backed for Canceling Mother's Day After Wife Told Stepson to Stay Home

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"She yelled asking what she was going to tell her family and said that I was making tremendous mistake towards her," the dad...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 167

Catherine Cunningham
2d ago

I've been that kid. sad trust me on this. Cut bait and run. It will only get worse. and your son will pay the price. He is looking to you to protect him. You made a mistake and married the wrong woman. She hates, yes hates your boy. let her go.

Reply(4)
179
A. Mark Perry
2d ago

It is the fathers duty to protect his son from these abusive self centered conniving women! If it were me I would file for divorce immediately! She will resent the boy even more now!

Reply(1)
129
Beatrice Apolinar
2d ago

Horrible woman she should not tell your son that. she should treat your son with respect. Even the daughter too. I have a step son myself but I treat him like my son I love him like my own I would never tell him that he should not go . that's horrible. My step son calls me momma and I don't mind at all .I married his dad and he's my family too. He has his mom too . but I would never treat him like he's not worthy of not being part of the family He is family .

Reply
104
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jarvis
Chip Chick

His Son Revealed To Him That He Does Not Want Them To Adopt The Girl They Are Fostering And His Wife Is Super Upset

A man and his wife have a 12-year-old son named Neil that is their biological child. 2 years ago, he and his wife decided to foster a 15-year-old girl named Ava. Right now, he and his wife are convinced that they want to adopt Ava officially so she has a forever home with their family. "We wanted to clarify with our son if this would be okay, in what we would think was a formality but his response surprised us," he explained...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepson
Daily Mail

Woman 'bangs on her coffin lid' as she's about to be buried at her own FUNERAL: Shocked relatives take her to hospital where she is declared ALIVE... only to die hours later

A woman's funeral in Peru was interrupted when the woman herself started banging on the lid of the coffin to say she was still alive. In a shocking twist to a tragic day, stunned relatives carrying the coffin of Rosa Isabel Cespede Callaca, 36, opened it and found their relative with her eyes open looking at them.
WORLD
Chip Chick

She's Been Dating Her Boyfriend For 3 Years And Still Has Not Met Any Of His Family Members Or Friends

A 21-year-old woman has been dating her 24-year-old boyfriend for the last 3 years, but she still has not met any of his family members or friends. 4 months into dating her boyfriend, she did introduce him to her friends, so she thinks that this inequality in their relationship comes down to him potentially wanting to keep her some kind of a secret from his loved ones. "Like, he says he's very private and that's why we have nothing on social media together (which is fine, I get that), and his family is quite complicated but surely even if you have a rocky relationship with your family you'd want your long-term partner to meet your friends?" she wondered...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chip Chick

He Gave His Girlfriend's Sister A Victoria's Secret Gift Card That He Found In The Park For Her Birthday

Yesterday, a guy celebrated his girlfriend's sister's birthday, and he picked out some presents for her for the occasion. Well, he technically only picked out one present for his girlfriend's sister, which was wine from the country he's from. His grandpa actually made the wine, which is pretty neat. As for the second present he gifted his girlfriend's sister? It was a $50 gift card to Victoria's Secret that he literally found in the park one day while he was walking to where he works. I kid you not...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Widow, 90, whose husband died in 2000 is 'overwhelmed' after finding his lost wedding ring under an apple tree in their back garden - 35 years after it went missing

A 90-year-old has revealed how she found her late husband's wedding ring under an apple tree - 35 years after he lost it in their garden. Ann Kendrick, from Looe, Cornwall, explained how her husband Peter, who passed away 22 years ago, lost his band while working in their back garden in 1987.
RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
930K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy