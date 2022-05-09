Dad Backed for Canceling Mother's Day After Wife Told Stepson to Stay Home
"She yelled asking what she was going to tell her family and said that I was making tremendous mistake towards her," the dad...www.newsweek.com
I've been that kid. sad trust me on this. Cut bait and run. It will only get worse. and your son will pay the price. He is looking to you to protect him. You made a mistake and married the wrong woman. She hates, yes hates your boy. let her go.
It is the fathers duty to protect his son from these abusive self centered conniving women! If it were me I would file for divorce immediately! She will resent the boy even more now!
Horrible woman she should not tell your son that. she should treat your son with respect. Even the daughter too. I have a step son myself but I treat him like my son I love him like my own I would never tell him that he should not go . that's horrible. My step son calls me momma and I don't mind at all .I married his dad and he's my family too. He has his mom too . but I would never treat him like he's not worthy of not being part of the family He is family .
