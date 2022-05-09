Two barges stuck along Potomac River after heavy rain caused them to break free and float away
Two barges have become stuck along the Potomac River after heavy rain and flooding caused them to break free of their moorings and float off from Maryland .
The construction vessels had been stationed at a C&O Canal worksite around Williamsport when the area was impacted by heavy rain over the weekend, causing water levels to rise.
Maryland State Police said that the first barge, carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment broke loose on Saturday evening.
The second then also broke free and floated downriver on Sunday afternoon.
