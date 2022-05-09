ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Two barges stuck along Potomac River after heavy rain caused them to break free and float away

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
 2 days ago

Two barges have become stuck along the Potomac River after heavy rain and flooding caused them to break free of their moorings and float off from Maryland .

The construction vessels had been stationed at a C&O Canal worksite around Williamsport when the area was impacted by heavy rain over the weekend, causing water levels to rise.

Maryland State Police said that the first barge, carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment broke loose on Saturday evening.

The second then also broke free and floated downriver on Sunday afternoon.

