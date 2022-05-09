ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Mother's Day Anti-Violence March honors 7-year-old and her father killed in January 2021

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDmyah Fleming and her father Darrion, were...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 2

Related
WGN News

Tinley Park 17-year-old killed days after father says he ‘did not trust her’ to go to school prom, court docs show

**DISCLAIMER: Story contains graphic details and expletives that some may find disturbing. Reader discretion is strongly advised. TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Grisly details released surrounding the murder of a 17-year-old Tinley Park girl reveal the teen’s father revoked permission for her to attend prom because he didn’t trust her. Documents also show she feared he […]
TINLEY PARK, IL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Long Beach Tribune

After the student used the N-word, video shows newly hired Black school employee lifting the teenage student in the air by his neck in the school hallway and slamming him on the floor, charged

Despite parents and teachers’ efforts to keep racism out of schools, the number of racial incidents in schools countrywide is on the rise in the last couple of months. Recently, we reported about an incident when a teenager was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him. And this case is just among the many lately.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Police investigating two fatal shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city homicide detectives are investigating two separate fatal shootings that happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday at 5200 Ridge Avenue. Police say a man was shot in the chest. He was not conscious, but breathing but was later pronounced […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dies during shooting at downtown St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was gunned down inside a downtown St. Louis park late Tuesday. Homicide detectives were called to Veteran’s Memorial Park near the intersection of 13th and Chestnut Streets before midnight. Once there, they found a man shot to death. His identity and age...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man charged with murder after toddler’s death in St. Clair County

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – A man is charged with murder after a toddler’s death in St. Clair County. Legacy Jones, 2, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital with respiratory distress on May 4. According to police, an autopsy revealed Jones had sustained multiple internal injuries. The Cahokia Heights Police Department requested assistance from the Child Death Investigative Task Force with the investigation.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO
KMOV

63-year-old hit, killed on I-44 in Franklin County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 63-year-old killed while standing on eastbound Interstate 44 in Franklin County Thursday has been identified. Daniel Kern, 63, was standing in the middle of the highway near mile marker 226 when he was hit by a Chevrolet Equinox after 4:30 a.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. He died from the impact.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man shot and killed in East St. Louis Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in East St. Louis Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of St. Louis Ave. Authorities tell News 4 that a 25-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy