The Dutch National Opera has announced a conductor change for its production of “Der Freischütz.”. The company said, “To our regret we have to inform you that due to medical reasons maestro Riccardo Minasi had to withdraw from all engagements in May and June 2022, including our new production of ‘Der Freischütz.’ Together with our colleagues from the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra we are very sorry about this news. We wish Riccardo a prompt recovery and hope to be able to welcome him back to Amsterdam soon.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO