Bono and the Edge Perform in Ukrainian Bomb Shelter

By Corey Irwin
 2 days ago
U2 members Bono and the Edge delivered a surprise performance inside a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine that is serving as a bomb shelter. “President Zelensky invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do,” Bono noted...

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

