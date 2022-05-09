ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Bono’s performance in Kyiv subway station

By Hayley Boyd
Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Bono’s subway station concert in Kyiv and Jill Biden’s visit to Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s websites, lvivlab.com and ukrainianfreedomnews.com .

Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine as Kyiv claims Russia is suffering 'colossal losses' in East and another of Putin's oil depots is set ablaze

Poland has sent hundreds of tanks to Ukraine as part of renewed heavy weapons shipments to help it win the war against Russia. Warsaw has sent more than 200 T-72s - originally produced by the Soviet Union - into Ukraine in recent weeks, the country's national radio broadcaster said today, along with mobile artillery, drones and rocket launchers as part of a $1.6bn package.
