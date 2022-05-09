ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts is the #8 state with the most historic sites at risk of flooding

By Stacker
homenewshere.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

Related
Live 95.9

Could Massachusetts Be Affected By a New Type of Harmful Tick This Year?

There's no argument that Massachusetts is a beautiful place to experience spring and summer, all four seasons really. It seems like Massachusetts is the epicenter for outdoor beauty. Berkshire County, in particular, is an area that many city people including Boston, New York, and other areas moved to right away when the pandemic struck so they could get away from close proximity of people and have a lot of open outdoor space. Whether those folks were moving to Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Stockbridge, Lee, Lenox, West Stockbridge, New Marlborough, North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Lanesborough, Sandisfield, Otis, Egremont, and so on, Berkshire County definitely was able to deliver the vast open spaces that people needed during the pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

The Dividing Scar: Massachusetts and The Four Lost Towns

Boston didn’t have enough water. As the population began to increase in the late 1800s-early 1900s, Massachusetts started making a series of drinking reservoirs moving further and further west into the state. By 1927, the state passed the Swift River Act, allowing them to take land in the Swift...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
WCVB

Brush fires continue to break out on Massachusetts conservation land

WESTFORD, Mass. — Firefighters in Massachusetts are asking hikers and campers to be cautious after another brush fire broke out on conservation land on Monday. The latest fire started Monday morning in the area of the Stony Brook Reservation near the Graniteville baseball field. When Westford firefighters and police...
WESTFORD, MA
MassLive.com

As COVID cases continue to rise, some Massachusetts high schools recommending students wear masks indoors

Three Massachusetts school districts are encouraging their students to wear masks indoors again as COVID cases continue to trend upwards across the commonwealth. Cambridge, Arlington and Belmont school officials sent out emails to families over the weekend recommending students to wear masks inside schools again, the Boston Globe reported. “Due...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

It’s Illegal in MA to Do This Fun Activity in Your Yard…$100 Fine

As a Massachusetts resident, my brother had to be careful about doing an activity that is illegal in the Bay State. He was really into owning and lighting off fireworks on our northern Berkshire County property. To be honest, I'm not sure how he got his hands on fireworks as he was lighting them off as young as his early teens. He was a bit of a firebug. For me, I enjoyed watching the light show and it got to the point where I would beg him to let me fire them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Emergency Management#Stacker Com
Boston

Ashish Jha: COVID cases rising in the Northeast, but an important pattern is also emerging

"We're at a point in the pandemic where we know how to manage the virus.”. Usually when COVID-19 case counts rise, an increase in deaths and hospitalizations soon follow. But Dr. Ashish Jha, who is serving as the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday that in the Northeast, which has seen cases increase since around March 20, death counts and hospitalization rates are not as high as expected.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Boston 25 News WFXT

COVID-19 taking an unexpected turn this spring

WORCESTER, Mass. — At the Upper Blackstone Clean Water treatment plant, levels of COVID-19 RNA in wastewater this spring are similar to levels seen last spring — but with one critical difference. “They were trending down,” said Plant Director Karla Sangrey. “While they’re kind of trending up now...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

What to know about ticks in Mass. this year

The region's cool spring may have an impact on the local tick population. With warmer weather comes more chances to again enjoy the outdoors here in Massachusetts — and a resurgence of one of Mother Nature’s most pesky creations: ticks. To be clear, the blood-sucking insects live year-round...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Itemlive.com

Peabody orders Salem CC to clean up its act

PEABODY — The Conservation Commission has issued an Enforcement Order to Salem Country Club for violating the Wetlands Protection Act. The Enforcement Order, dated May 3, requires the club to The post Peabody orders Salem CC to clean up its act appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy