ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump complained US Navy ships ‘look ugly’, Esper says

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeNhZ_0fXhg9zW00

(The Hill) – Former President Trump complained about America’s “ugly” Navy ships while in office and said Russia’s looked better, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper reportedly wrote in his new book.

In Esper’s new book, “A Sacred Oath,” which is set to be released on Tuesday, he said that Trump had a certain type of aesthetic when it came to warships, often complaining that Russian and Italian naval ships were more attractive than America’s.

“On multiple occasions, the president complained that the U.S. Navy ships ‘look ugly,’ while the Russian and Italian ships, for example, ‘look nicer, sleeker, like a real ship.’ Maybe so, but as I told the president in defense of the Navy, ‘Our ships are built to fight and win, not win beauty contests; we prize function over form,” Esper wrote in his book, adding, “That didn’t satisfy him.”

Esper, who was fired in November 2020 after having disputes with Trump over police brutality and the response to protests over racial inequality in the U.S., also wrote in his book that the former president became obsessed with retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a witness in Trump’s first impeachment trial.

“The president asked me a couple of times about Vindman: ‘When will the Army kick him out?’ he would say,” Esper wrote. “It was surprising how animated one Army lieutenant colonel was able to make the leader of the free world. I never understood it.”

In other excerpts from his book, Esper wrote that Trump initially proposed launching missiles into Mexico to destroy drug labs ran by local cartels in the region.

Esper is the latest of many Trump-era officials who have published books recounting their time with the former president. Former Attorney General William Barr said in his own memoir that Trump “lost his grip” after the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mark Esper
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Navy Ships#Defense Mark Esper#Russian#Italian#The U S Navy
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

China's top military general tells Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Taiwan is part of China and warns relations could crumble in rare phone call as Pentagon top brass prepares to meet Biden at the White House

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a rare phone call with his Chinese counterpart who warned him that Taiwan is part of China – amid signals that Russia's war on Ukraine is impacting how planners are viewing a potential conflict. Taiwan is a part of China and no one can...
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin’s ‘secret girlfriend’ is rumoured to be pregnant again, the Russian President isn't thrilled

The Russian President prefers to keep quiet about his private life, but he cannot silence rumours. It is believed that Putin and Alina Kabaeva have been in a relationship since 2008. The Russian President has denied these rumours but he has been seen on various occasions with the ex-gymnast. A Russian news channel has said that Kabaeva is pregnant again.
CELEBRITIES
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy