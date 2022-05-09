Zimmermann leads Orioles past Royals 4-2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Bruce Zimmermann threw six effective innings and Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 to earn a doubleheader split on Sunday.
The Royals won the opener 6-4 when Michael Taylor hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth after a pair of two-out Baltimore errors.
