Kansas City, MO

Zimmermann leads Orioles past Royals 4-2

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bruce Zimmermann threw six effective innings and Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 to earn a doubleheader split on Sunday.

The Royals won the opener 6-4 when Michael Taylor hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth after a pair of two-out Baltimore errors.

