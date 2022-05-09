ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Vote for Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week (May 2-7, 2022)

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 2 days ago

The New Balance Invitational Twilight 3,200 race didn’t disappoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOmvD_0fXhfgnv00

This has quickly become one of my favorite events of the year, in part because I can cover a track meet without having to be on site for more than an hour, mainly because Livingston County has played such a huge factor in adding an awesome factor to the race.

The top two runners in the select field Saturday night were from our county, with Hartland’s Riley Hough running the seventh-fastest 3,200 in Michigan high school history and Pinckney’s Caleb Jarema placing second. Also, Quinn Cullen broke the school record for a Brighton program with a great distance-running tradition.

I could have easily put all three on this week’s Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week ballot, but Hough and Cullen have both been on the ballot more recently than Jarema.

Voting for Athlete of the Week is open until 3 p.m. Wednesday. Vote early, vote often.

Refresh your browser if the ballot isn’t immediately visible.

Taylor Moyer of Howell track and field won last week’s poll.

Zaryah Griffin, Pinckney soccer

Griffin broke a scoreless tie with 29:42 left in a 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Tecumseh. She then won a battle for the ball in the corner to help set up the insurance goal with 7:55 left. Griffin has a team-leading nine goals for a team that has won six straight games and is 7-0-2 in its last nine.

Caleb Jarema, Pinckney track and field

Jarema lowered his own 3,200-meter school record to 8:54.53 to finish second in the New Balance Invitational Twilight 3,200. Jarema ran 8:59.66 in the same meet last year. He and Hartland’s Riley Hough are the only Livingston County runners to break nine minutes in the 3,200.

Aidan Liedeke, Charyl Stockwell baseball

Liedeke threw a no-hitter and struck out 18 batters and walked only one in a 3-0 victory over Southfield Christian. He is 5-0 with a 1.81 ERA, striking out a county-high 72 batters in 31 innings.

Justin Militello, Howell baseball

Militello allowed only one run in eight innings as he started both ends of a doubleheader sweep at Brighton. He struck out eight batters and allowed only five hits. Militello is 5-0 with a 1.00 ERA, striking out 54 batters in 35 innings. He’s Howell’s No. 3 hitter with a .361 average.

Emmy Sargeant, Hartland track and field

Sargeant broke two school records and came close to a third in the New Balance Invitational. She broke the 400-meter record with a time of 57.37 seconds, lowered her own 200 mark to 25.24 and ran a 12.60 time in the 100 that is second in school history.

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com.  Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Vote for Livingston Daily Athlete of the Week (May 2-7, 2022)

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Spring Sports Athlete of the Week for May 2-7

Great, but MLive has a new Grand Rapids Spring Sports Athlete of the Week Poll ready to go. Check out standouts from this past week and vote for your favorite -you are eligible to vote as many times as you want through 9 a.m. Friday when the poll closes. Have fun. This is an unscientific poll designed to give exposure to student-athletes across Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for May 2-7 competition

Each week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send stats and info to japurcell@mlive.com.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Running was a life-changer for Northville man now planning his 100th marathon in Detroit

Never say never, but there are two things that are almost certain about Michael Webster. Had the 62-year-old Northville resident not picked up a copy of the Detroit Free Press in early 1983, he likely never would've met his wife of 33 years, Vicki, 65, nor would he have become an avid runner, one who's about to achieve a milestone most would never fathom reaching.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan staple could soon see the wrecking ball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A staple in the Mid-Michigan community could soon see a wrecking ball. The Spartan Hall of Fame Café, which is filled with Michigan State University sports memorabilia, was bought by Lansing Retail Management in March. The company plans to tear down the restaurant and...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
State
Michigan State
Brighton, MI
Sports
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
County
Livingston County, MI
City
Brighton, MI
City
Pinckney, MI
City
Howell, MI
Livingston County, MI
Sports
WILX-TV

MSU Women Still Fifth After Two Rounds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Similar to day one, Michigan State’s women’s golf team remains in fifth place after 36 holes of the NCAA Regional tournament being played in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Spartans had the second low round of the day Tuesday but did not move up on the leaderboard. The tournament concludes Wednesday and the top four teams qualify for the NCAA finals along with the top two individuals whose team did not qualify.
LANSING, MI
WZZM 13

Meijer Scholar Athlete: Madison Rempalski

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s busy, and then there’s this week’s Meijer Scholar Athlete. Madison Rempalski is a senior at Northview High school. Currently, she’s a four-sport athlete for the Wildcats, but at one point she was actually doing five. Just last year, she ran cross country in the fall, basketball and volleyball in the winter, and then track and lacrosse during the spring.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Livingston Daily Athlete
MLive.com

Nine teams still perfect on high school baseball state rankings

Nobody runs the table in baseball – normally. But as the regular season heads into its homestretch, there are still nine undefeated teams featured among the Top 20 rankings across the four divisions. Two of those perfect teams – Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Division 1 and Ada Forest...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Flint Firebirds at Soo Locks - May 10

The Midland Chargers are looking to set up a showdown for first place in the SVL when they travel to Davison on Wednesday. Jason Fielder is live with a preview of Flint City AFC's opening match against AFC Ann Arbor at Kettering University's Atwood Stadium, Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University assistant football coach Fred Reed dies at 54

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is mourning the loss of assistant football coach Fred Reed, who died Sunday, May 8, at the age of 54. Reed was the program’s defensive pass game coordinator and safeties coach. He was in his seventh year at EMU and 27th season overall in the coaching ranks.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Mixed Results For MSU and Michigan Women’s Golf Teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s golf team saw its season end Wednesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Spartans finished fifth by four shots in the NCAA Regional and the top four teams of the 12 team field qualify for the NCAA finals. In Ann Arbor, Michigan qualified by finishing third in a Regional it hosted. Michigan’s Ashley Lau, the Big Ten player of the year, finished third individually.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
The Daily Telegram

Adrian College baseball drops MIAA tournament opener

KALAMAZOO — The Adrian College baseball team dropped its Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament opener Wednesday, 7-6, at Kalamazoo College. The Bulldogs started strong, but the game slipped away late as the Hornets tied the game in the bottom of the eighth and walked it off in the ninth.
ADRIAN, MI
HometownLife.com

Plymouth boys basketball coach Mike Soukup steps down after 13 seasons

Just under 2 months before former Westland John Glenn three-star center Mike Edwards committed to Georgia, he played in an absolute knock-down-drag-out thriller against Plymouth. The Wildcats clung to a 51-48 lead in the Kensington Lakes Activities Association divisional tournament semifinal, but the host Rockets had possession and enough time...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

747
Followers
444
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy