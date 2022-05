EDMOND, Okla. – Top-seeded and No. 2-ranked Central Missouri Mules baseball came up on the short-end of a game that featured a combined nine home runs, falling to the No. 5-seeded Washburn Ichabods, 15-13, Thursday, May 12, in an MIAA Baseball Championship presented by Mammoth Sports Construction semifinal game at a breezy Wendell Simmons Field on the University of Central Oklahoma campus.

EDMOND, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO