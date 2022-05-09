ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Square Neighborhood Association Renamed Palenque LSNA In Solidarity With Black Community

By Mina Bloom
Cover picture for the articleLOGAN SQUARE — Longtime community organization Logan Square Neighborhood Association has a new name the group’s leaders hope reflects their commitment to “liberation for all.”. After 60 years of being known as Logan Square Neighborhood Association, the organization is now Palenque LSNA. The name change took...

Chatham’s Soul Veg City Opening South Shore Outpost Thanks To City Grant: ‘We’re In A Perfect Location’

SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents will soon be able to enjoy Soul Veg City’s beloved mac and cheese and hot pot pies in their own neighborhood. Soul Veg City, 203 E. 75th St., is one of 26 projects receiving funding through the Chicago Recovery Plan Community Development Grant, an initiative to help businesses emerge from the pandemic. Co-owner Lori Seay said she and her brother, Arel Israel, will use their $207,540 to launch a Soul Veg City grab-and-go eatery at 1536 E. 75th St.
‘Chicagoans feel like they own the Loop’: Violence resonates downtown as city’s center reflects troubles in its neighborhoods

Over a 48-hour period last weekend, three shootings erupted within a mile of one another in Chicago’s downtown area, leaving two people dead. During that same time, some 17 other people were shot around the city, most of them in neighborhoods where a higher level of violence is more commonly experienced. Yet it was the shootings downtown, one outside a major theater that canceled its evening ...
Small Illinois Town Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

We know that there are beautiful cities and towns in Illinois, but there are also some that need renovation. Chicago was named the Most Beautiful City in the USA, and there have been several cities in Illinois that have many on the Most Beautiful Towns in America, but there is also a list that I think towns don't want to be on The Guliets Cities in Each State. Every state has one and for Illinois that town is Riverdale. Travel website travel.alot.com quoted a Riverdale native saying,
Applications end this Friday for Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time is running out to apply for the Chicago Resilient Communities guaranteed basic income pilot program. The program will give cash to 5,000 Chicago families who could use a financial boost. Low-income households will get $500 a month for a year. The program began accepting applications on April 25, and will continue accepting them through 11:59 p.m. this coming Friday at chicago.gov/cashpilot. To qualify for the program, residents must have lived in Chicago for at least one year, be 18 years old or older, have experienced economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and have a household income below 250 percent of the federal poverty level. That's $57,575 for a family of three, according to the Mayor's office. The city has chosen international nonprofit GiveDirectly and Denver-based tech platform AidKit to administer the program. YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago, the Center for Changing Lives, Phalanx Family Services, Pui Tak Center, Spanish Coalition for Housing, and the United African Organization to conduct outreach efforts to get eligible Chicagoans to sign up for the program. The City Council approved the basic income pilot program as part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion budget plan for 2022.
Ald. Reilly on Mayor Lightfoot’s pick for a new casino: ‘Is this the best site for the city of Chicago and does it provide the greatest benefit to the taxpayer?’

42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly joins John Williams to discuss Mayor Lightfoot picking Bally’s for Chicago’s first casino license. Ald. Reilly talks about the lack of transparency from the Lightfoot administration about the three finalists, why he thinks the process was rushed, what concerns him about Mayor Lightfoot’s choice, and if he thinks the mayor has enough […]
As Whole Foods closes, an Englewood organization offers produce for the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mission for one Chicago neighborhood is make sure no one goes hungry.With the recent news of a big grocery store leaving, grassroots organizations are stepping up.CBS 2's Steven Graves shows us how. "This is what allows us to extend our growing season."It's a hot and humid job in this so-called "Hoop House" but Laquandra Fair's passion for produce is what keeps her growing in Englewood."Clearly, there's still a need, because we don't have a lot of large chain grocery stores within our area," Fair said.Just about two miles from where she works at Growing Home's farm...
Hyde Park Stories: The Armory

As the carvings over the main entrance say, the state built the armory for the 124th Field Artillery of the Illinois National Guard, which fought in World War I as part of the 33rd Infantry Division. In the 1920s, many of the men serving in the 124th were veterans. They...
Film peels back layers to portray life on Chicago’s West Side

In Raised Up West Side, director Brett Schwartz explores how deep-rooted issues like mass incarceration, systemic racism and food insecurity continue to shape predominantly Black neighborhoods on Chicago’s West Side. Reset talks with the filmmaker and a lifelong West Side resident who’s a subject in the documentary. GUESTS:...
Daywatch: Abortion politics and suburban women | Violence downtown reflects troubles in Chicago’s neighborhoods | ‘Every year is a bad tick year’

Good morning, Chicago. It’s a long way from November, but the leaking last week of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade could further worsen the country’s political divide and play a major role in campaigns around the country this year — and Illinois is no exception. Many Republican-led states, anticipating the end of Roe, have abortion bans or trigger laws ...
Chicago mayor’s race 2023 lineup: Who is in, who is out, who is undecided

As Chicago emerges from a pandemic, copes with fallout from civil unrest and addresses crime, the race for Chicago mayor in 2023 is shaping up to be hotly contested. The Chicago Tribune is breaking down the list of those who say they will run, those still thinking about it and those who say they won’t. We will be updating this list as candidates make up their minds. You also can follow our ...
