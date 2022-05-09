ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

See how many historic sites in Missouri are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Investigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
KIX 105.7

Can You Ever Make a Left Turn on Red in Missouri?

In many states, you can in some limited circumstances make a left turn at a red light. So what's the law here in Missouri?. In many states, if you're traveling down a one-way street and hit a red light, and want to make a left turn onto another one-way street. You can legally do it. You can certainly do this in Illinois according to the Get Jerry website. However, that's not the case in the State of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
99.5 WKDQ

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
KYTV

Active landslide forming in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide. The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
FOX 2

Missouri has most puppy mills on Humane Society report

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is home to 26 of the 100 puppy mills mentioned in the Humane Society’s 10th annual report on problem puppy mills. The report highlights 100 dog breeders to avoid due to their continuous problems. “We provide this updated report annually, not as a comprehensive inventory, but as an effort to inform the […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Some Missouri counties no longer report COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri added 4,016 new COVID-19 cases in the last week. The state no longer reports daily numbers for each county. Some counties have stopped posting their daily or weekly cause counts online. The Webster County Public Health Unit is one of the counties that does not...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Development with more than a hundred homes, apartments, commercial area coming to Republic

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - More than a hundred homes, hundreds of apartments, and a commercial area. That’s the latest development coming to the city of Republic. The Republic City Council gave the final approval last week to re-zone 91.56 acres of undeveloped land next to U.S. 60 and Farm Road 101, just inside of Republic. Springfield-based Stenger Homes plans to build 160 single-family homes, apartments with 288 units, and a commercial area on the property. It’s being called “Wilson’s Valley.”
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

LAKE LEVELS DEBRIS CAPE FAIR

Kimberling City, Mo. restaurant owners face challenges after demolition of strip mall. The number of people who buy water and sewer services from Nixa Utilities could increase. The city is currently in the process of buying the water and sewer system at Tuscany Hills, and the water system run by RDE Water Company.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2nd Best Theme Park in the US is in the State of Missouri

The United States has a bunch of different theme parks across the country, but according to one website, the 2nd best one is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri!. According to the website 10best.com, Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri has been named the second-best theme park in the country. Silver Dollar City comes in second behind only Seaworld in Orlando and is followed by Kings Island in Ohio, Busch Gardens in Virginia, and Busch Gardens in Florida. Now this list of theme parks doesn't include either Disney properties in Florida or California, or the Universal properties in Florida and California (this list is a best of the rest type of thing it appears to me). On the site when they talk about Silver Dollar City in Branson they say...
BRANSON, MO

