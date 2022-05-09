The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans, week 2 on Monday Night Football

It’s schedule week in the NFL and with the entire 2022-23 NFL schedule set to release on Thursday, May 12th, other games are being sprinkled around the week to build the anticipation and one of those was announced on Good Morning America. That being Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling Monday Night Football, Bills vs Titans, week 2 at Highmark Stadium.

This will also be a Monday night double header with Buffalo taking on Tennessee at 7:15 on ESPN and Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at 8:30 on ABC.

The Bills last played the Titans last season on Monday Night Football however that was in Tennessee and lost 34-31. This will be the fifth year in a row the Bills have played the Titans.