Different Drum Humor: Quashing instinctive urges to squash spiders

By Kristy Smith
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago

Once in a while I read something that catches my attention by how it indicts my behavior. I almost said, “once in a while I read something that stops me dead in my tracks,” but isn’t that phraseology similar to one of the old taglines for Raid bug-killing spray? “Stops bugs dead in their tracks,” which would only serve to fuel the negative narrative of the topic I wish to discuss.

Please note my use of the word “narrative,” a term that has become increasingly trendy in recent years – trendy to the point that people can’t remember anymore exactly what “narrative” means. Will it be followed by a fable or will we hear a voice-over from an announcer summarizing the situation?

Some of us think a narrative signals a truth; whereas, false narratives are lies. Others of us don’t know what to think. In this case, narrative means my storyline, which is about to describe my love-hate relationship with spiders.

I’m the first to admit I judge other people by how I observe them treat nouns (people, places and things). I especially notice how they treat those classified as the most vulnerable or those who/that cannot be useful to them. You may be wondering what, if anything, that has to do with bugs. Well, nothing – but perhaps everything.

Last October, I happened upon an online article by Zaria Gorvett at bbc.com that was titled, “Why so many of us are casual spider-murderers.” That instantly caught my attention because when in doubt, I tend to squash arachnids first and ask questions later, if ever. This is not something I was taught, but something I came up with on my own and have never had occasion to discuss or to confess to anyone until now.

While I’m hardly what I would call “arachnophobic,” I have silently been a member of “the-only-good-spider-is-a-dead-spider” school of thought forever. Although I don’t go out of my way to seek out or to stalk spiders, and I usually try to keep my distance from eight-legged crawly creatures, that changes when they make the mistake of creeping too close for comfort and I feel it imperative to pre-emptively strike.

I don’t carry a business card that identifies myself as “Kristy Smith – spider-assassin” but neither did Clint Eastwood or Bruce Willis when portraying vengeance-based killers. Spiders build their careers around the element of surprise, so why shouldn’t I when dealing with? There’s no time to fire a warning shot when a jumping spider leaps out of my mailbox down the front of my shirt, but I can reactively whack it with a phony car warranty expiration come-on letter.

But after reading the beneficial effects Gorvett claims spiders have on our environment (i.e. ridding us of worse bugs), I felt a stab of conscience regarding arachnids and vowed not to harm the next one I encountered. Unfortunately, that turned out to be a large, medium-brown spider I found on the back wall of my bathtub when I next went to shower. No joke. Oh crap! Advanced spider-kill control right out of the gate!

Before getting into the shower, I identified the spider as a funnel (web) weaver from a photo I found online at the awesomely-named site somethingthingscrawlinginmyhair.com . I felt relatively safe provided I didn’t accidentally, while reaching for the shampoo, stick my hand near the mouth of its cleverly-constructed funnel tunnel where the shower curtain rod meets the wall.

Still, it was hardly to close my eyes under the shower spray, knowing I was not showering alone. I showered and toweled off in record time, proud of my newly-exercised humanitarianism. But later, at work, I made a decision to relocate my new, eight-legged friend outside once I returned home: more comfortable for both of us.

When I pulled back the shower curtain to announce my intentions, I was surprised to find the spider inhospitably crushed on the tub floor. “Who could have done such a thing?!” I wondered aloud as I scooped up the remains with toilet tissue and carried out a wastebasket burial.

“I found a huge spider in the shower this morning,” said my son at dinner, “but don’t worry, I took care of him.” Kinda.

Kristy Smith’s Different Drum humor columns are archived at her blog: diffdrum.wordpress.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Different Drum Humor: Quashing instinctive urges to squash spiders

The Daily Reporter

