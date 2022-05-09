ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Arguing online? Mentioning ‘white privilege’ can make things much worse

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, John Anderer
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dq9x7_0fXhceDW00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. ( StudyFinds.org ) – The next time you find yourself in a debate online, avoid using the term “white privilege.” Researchers at the University of Michigan say doing so will almost certainly lead to a more hostile conversation. Study authors report mentioning the term can create internet discussions that are less constructive, more polarized, and less supportive of racially progressive policies in general.

According to lead study author Christopher Quarles, a doctoral student at the UM School of Information, it’s more important than ever to ensure cross-cultural online communications are both effective and inclusive. Let’s face it, polarization and arguments online are becoming increasingly more common. Additionally, the subjects of race and racism in the United States remain at the forefront of the news cycle.

In this study, Quarles and co-author Lia Bozarth, also a School of Information doctoral student, investigated how the language and words we choose to use during online conversations ultimately impact who participates in those debates and how they unfold.

More specifically, the team focused on the term “white privilege.” While it’s now a common phrase in recent years, the origins of the white privilege saying trace back to the 1980s.

Researchers made no attempt to analyze the validity of white privilege as a concept, nor did they set out to determine if Caucasians really think they have advantages due to their race. The sole goal of this study was to analyze what happens when one side of an online debate decides to use the “white privilege” term.

The right phrasing makes all the difference

Across two lab experiments, close to 1,000 U.S. subjects (82% Caucasian) had an opportunity to respond to an online post requesting opinions about renaming various old college buildings . When the initial post shown to subjects included the term “white privilege” in the question, far fewer white participants were willing to say they supported renaming the buildings.

Moreover, even Caucasian participants who remained in support of renaming the buildings after the mention of white privilege were still less likely to create an online post. Meanwhile, Caucasian and non-Caucasian subjects opposed to renaming the buildings showed no significant difference. Using the term white privilege also fostered more low-quality posts among both Caucasians and non-Caucasians, according to Quarles.

Researchers conclude that the relationship between the question’s language and the content of subsequent responses was mediated by either support or opposition to renaming the old buildings. This indicates, researchers say, that using the term white privilege doesn’t necessarily make people think differently, but it does evoke an emotional reaction that changes responses.

Study authors suggest using more inclusive terms when discussing race online, such as “racial inequality.” These less-polarizing terms help create a sense of shared purpose. Additionally, policymakers looking to promote racial equity should carefully consider how other will perceive their language and words. The right phrase can unite, but the wrong may incite even more polarization

“There are very real racial inequities in society today. Choosing language that promotes constructive conversation will not solve those problems,” Quarles concludes in a university release . “But it is an important step toward collectively understanding their dimensions and working together towards a solution.”

The study is published in PLoS ONE.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

May 9 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives. Any information regarding the above fugitives you are asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867). Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up $1,000 in cash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

Victim in deadly Pueblo shooting identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo – The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim killed in a deadly shooting last week. The shooting happened on May 5th on Taylor Avenue, in the area of I-25 and E Nothern Avenue in Pueblo. The County Coroner says 31-year-old Matthew Davis died due to a gunshot wound. Officers believe a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Driver dies following crash in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo – A person died after a single-car crash Saturday night near Ramah. According to the Colorado State Patrol, it happened around 10:40 pm On highway 24… Near milepost 349.The CSP said a 1999 Porsche was heading westbound when the 30-year-old driver lost control and hit a steel guardrail. The driver was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Davenport Journal

Students are calling for a law professor to be suspended after she said the country would be better off with fewer Asians, and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements

Black and Asian law students are calling for a university professor to be suspended after she reportedly said that the country would be better off with fewer Asians and that Blacks and Asians are resentful of Western peoples’ outsized achievements. The students are calling for the professor, who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students. The students are demanding that the school suspend the professor while investigating her employment and conduct in accordance with behavioral conduct and grading policies.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Privilege#Caucasians
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Charleston Press

Longtime White history professor, who had been making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the past, hung black doll from a cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom

Two weeks ago, we reported about an incident that happened mid-March during classes when a professor was caught on camera saying the N-word at least twice and calling his students morons. The professor knew that some of his students might be recording him, but he obviously didn’t care saying “If you’re recording me, I don’t care because I’m tired of it.” This incident sparked a lot of debate online and among the local community.
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
Black Enterprise

Patrisse Cullors Calls Out Candace Owens for Stalking, Making ‘Unacceptable And Dangerous’ Visit to Her Home

Patrisse Khan-Cullors, former Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation leader, is back in the spotlight as questions mount about how millions of dollars donated to the organization were spent. Amid growing suspicions, conservative political pundit Candace Owens visited Cullors’ Los Angeles home on Saturday to ask her questions for a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy