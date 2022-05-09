ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5: Release Date, Cast & More You Need To Know

By Avery Thompson
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is ending on its own terms. The hit Prime Video series will end with season 5. Midge Maisel’s story isn’t over just yet, and the road to the series finale is going to be one filled with many laughs.

Season 5 is already underway, so the wait for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won’t be too long. From the filming status to what we know about a release date, HollywoodLife has hot goss about all things regarding Mrs. Maisel’s final season.

Rachel Brosnahan filming ‘Mrs. Maisel’ season 5. (Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

All About ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season 5

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuted on February 18, 2022, more than two years after season 3 dropped in December 2019. Season 4 production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show didn’t film at all in 2020 but kicked off filming in January 2021.

Rachel Brosnahan: Photos Of The 'Mrs. Maisel' Actress

Prime Video announced on February 17, 2022, the day before Mrs. Maisel season 4 premiered, that the hit series had been greenlit for a fifth and final season. The streaming service revealed that production for season 5 was already happening in New York.

Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby in the season 4 finale. (Prime Video)

“Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

All of your favorite Mrs. Maisel stars are expected to be back for season 5: Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Tony Shalhoub as Abe Maisel, Marin Hinkle as Rose Maisel, Michael Zegen as Joel Maisel, Kevin Pollack as Moishe Maisel, Caroline Aaron as Shirley Maisel, and Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce. Reid Scott, who played late-night talk show host Ford in season 4, will be a series regular in season 5.

Rachel Brosnahan and Reid Scott filming season 5. (Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

The same day as the final season news was announced, Rachel posted an Instagram message about the final season of Maisel. “A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It’s bittersweet,” she wrote. “The band is back together again and we can’t wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow…it’s also going to be our last rodeo. Rest assured our tits are up and it’s going to be a hell of a final chapter. Stay tuned.”

Alex also shared a touching message along with a photo of her with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. “It’s official, folks. We have begun shooting our 5th and final season of #mrsmaisel… And I will spend the rest of my days following this woman right into both of our graves. We may even share one, who knows?”

Caroline and Marin admitted to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in February 2022 that they were “really sad” that the show is ending. “It’s going to be a process of disengaging because I know everyone says this, but this time it’s really true. We really like each other. We really, really like each other. Every time we scatter, I still have a longing for everybody to come back together. I think it will not only be hard to let go of the characters, it’ll be hard to let go of each other,” Caroline said.

Marin added, “I really can’t say goodbye to this family. We really traveled the world. We’ve gone to Paris, we’ve gone to Miami, or we’ve gone to Europe and sometimes done tours with each other to do publicity. At the end of the day, it isn’t let’s go back to the hotel room and say goodbye. It’s where do we go out with each other and have a meal? That isn’t necessarily always the case, but we really, really love each other like family.”

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, the team behind Mrs. Maisel, opened up about ending the show about season 5. Turns out, Amy and Dan didn’t always have a set “endpoint” for the show.

“When you start out, you have an ‘I hope we get a second year’ game plan. You never know,” Dan told The Hollywood Reporter. “You sort of build a series. We’re always looking ahead when we come up with stories and, when we break a season, we’re always looking to where we could go. We always had a general endpoint in mind for the series, but it was somewhere at four or five or six or something like that. And it just seemed to fit in season 5.”

Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson. (Prime Video)

Amy, who created the series and is an executive producer alongside her husband, admitted that the stakes are high in terms of making sure the show goes out on a high note.

“The point of anything is to stick the landing, no matter what, so I don’t know that it ups the game any more than it would have upped the game if we could have gone 6 or 7 seasons,” Amy told THR. “When it came down to five and out, we sat down and said, ‘OK, now what do we do to make sure that we stick the landing?’ Because that’s the most important thing. We’ve invested so much time and energy and resources in these people and their journeys, the bar is just making sure that we put this cast through what we put them through and made them work as hard as they did, and that they get to come out of this feeling like they’ve made a good journey, and that their characters have traveled and ended someplace of worth.”

When asked about a reboot, Amy didn’t seem too keen on the idea. “I think it’s too early to think about anything — I don’t know about a reboot, I don’t know why we would do that, but I don’t know,” she said. “For the rest of our lives, we’ll want to be in the same room with this cast and this crew. But whether or not that’s at a bar or there’s a camera running, I have no idea.”

As for what the final four words of the series finale will be, Amy told TVLine, “I don’t know exactly what the final four words are. But I know exactly what the last images are.” Dan added, “We know the last moment.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 5 began filming in February 2022. Prime Video hasn’t revealed how many episodes the final season will have, but it will likely be 8 episodes as the previous 3 out of 4 seasons have had. When it comes to a release date, nothing has been confirmed, but the fifth and final season will probably debut in 2023.

