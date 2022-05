SAN ANTONIO, TX- The Spurs will not leave San Antonio. On Tuesday morning, the San Antonio Spurs owner reassured fans that the pro team would not leave San Antonio after a plan to play a few games in Austin caused fans to question if the team was moving. Last week, the Spurs requested to play two games in Austin’s Moody Center. Instead of moving the team, the Spurs are just trying to expand the brand. The large corporations moving to Austin could add new sponsors for the Spurs and the increase in popularity in the Austin area made San Antonio officials anxious. The owner of the Spurs told…

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO