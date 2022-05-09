ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles announce home opener for 2022 season

By Eliot Shorr Parks
 2 days ago

The Eagles home opener for the 2022 season will be on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, the NFL announced on Monday.

Although the schedule isn’t released until this Thursday, the NFL is announcing certain games leading up to the official schedule release.

The Eagles announcing the game as the home opener gives a hint at the rest of the schedule. If their home opener is Week 2, that means they will be starting the season on the road for the third-straight year.

The Eagles opening their home schedule against the Vikings in primetime should be an exciting game — but also a winnable one. The Vikings missed the playoffs last season and have a new, rookie head coach. The certainly have fire power on offense, especially at receiver, but they could be a slow-starting team with a new staff on the sideline.

With the Eagles’ away schedule easier than their opponents at home, Week 2 could be a chance for the team to improve to 2-0.

The matchup also highlights, however, the Eagles need to get more work on the roster done before the regular season gets here. The team is extremely thin in the secondary, especially at safety at the No. 2 cornerback spot. If there is one team built to expose that weakness it is Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the Vikings’ passing attack.

As exciting as the home opener should be, nothing will ruin opening night at Lincoln Financial Field like Jefferson running all over the field wide open — meaning Howie Roseman has some extra incentive to go out and get some quality upgrades in the secondary.

You can reach Eliot Shorr-Parks on Twitter at @EliotShorrParks or email him at esp@94wip.com

