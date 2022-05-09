ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Take it outside, will ya? 10 cool rooftop and patio options to visit as Athens heats up

By Andrew Shearer, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRcnh_0fXhaI4400

If the hour-long wait for an outdoor table at some Athens area restaurants is any indication, the demand for rooftop and patio dining is just going to continue to increase as temperatures rise.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, carryout and delivery orders became a necessity, and many bars and eateries opened up parklets and improvised areas where customers could safely gather. As restrictions eased, some businesses elected to make such alterations permanent or remodeled to fit the growing need.

This list of 10 rooftop and patio options in Athens includes some of those renovation concepts along with others that have been favorite local spots for years, where the air conditioning is as all-natural as the ingredients.

More: The recipe for Black-owned restaurant success? Good food, hospitality and a lot of support

Rooftops in Athens

Agua Linda (1376 Prince Ave.): The newly-opened rooftop seating area at this Normaltown mainstay allows for the surprisingly zen experience of overlooking traffic at a busy intersection. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday;11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed on Sunday.

Allgood Lounge (256 E. Clayton St.): The rooftop Tiki bar at Allgood is the icing on top of the already cool first and second floors, which makes this downtown staple actually three bars in one. Open 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday-Saturday; closed on Sunday.

Blue Sky Bar (247 E. Broad St. Suite B): Situated away from the street and in between taller, older buildings, Blue Sky’s rooftop patio feels like a rare and authentic step into the Classic City’s past. Open 4 p.m. to midnight Monday-Tuesday; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday; closed on Sun.

Georgia Theatre (215 N. Lumpkin St.): Having a concert venue on top of a concert venue is a very Athens thing to do, and they went and put a restaurant and bar up there as well. Open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Tuesday.

Hybar (412 N. Thomas St.): You don’t have to be a guest at the Hyatt Place Hotel to ride the elevator up to eat and drink while taking in a truly incredible view of downtown Athens. Open 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday-Thursday; 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and 12 p.m. to12 a.m. on Saturday.

More: Agua Linda's food truck grew its own fan base during COVID, and its already expanding

(Story continues after photo...)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLYJm_0fXhaI4400

Patios in Athens

Automatic Pizza (1397 Prince Ave.): Built into the existing structure of an old corner gas station, Automatic lets you enjoy a slice while seated next to a set of vintage gas pumps. Open Monday and Wednesday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; closed Tuesday.

Cafe on Lumpkin (1700 S. Lumpkin St.): There’s so much shade and lush greenery at this little cafe, it’s easy to feel surrounded by nature while having reservation-only afternoon tea shielded from the road by huge plants. Open every day of the week from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Cali n Tito’s East (1245 Cedar Shoals Dr.): Larger than its sister location in Five Points, this Latin-American restaurant has spacious outdoor seating with palm trees and multicolored picnic tables. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and Sun.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Monday.

Heirloom Cafe and Fresh Market (815 N. Chase St.): The covered deck area outside of this farm-to-table favorite offers a cozy dining that absolutely lights up in the evening. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Ted’s Most Best (254 W. Washington St.): Located within walking distance of many downtown music venues and shops, the bed of sand under Ted’s outdoor seating area is perfect for family-friendly dining. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Wednes and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

More: Athens Dominican restaurateurs open Latin bar downtown, with hopes of all-inclusive dance space

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Take it outside, will ya? 10 cool rooftop and patio options to visit as Athens heats up

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Restaurants
Athens, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Athens, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Lumpkin, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Athens, GA
The Times

Fresh produce lovers’ guide to Hall County farmers markets

‘Tis the season for strawberry-stained lips and homegrown tomato juice dribbling down to your elbows as you clutch your first mater sammich of the year. Lovers of fresh produce can find these essential summertime ingredients and other goods at several farmers markets throughout Hall County. Most open in mid to late May, closing for the season in early fall.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

2K+
Followers
909
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy