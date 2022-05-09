ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Learning to be Yourself

By Durango Local News
Durango Local News
Durango Local News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlwPx_0fXhaBsz00

Learning to be Yourself

In 2015, a group of students identifying as LGBTQ+ at Durango High School, approached a trusted group of adults about wanting a space outside of school where they could express themselves safely. A place that would provide resources to better assist their needs, goals and development. The Four Corners Rainbow Youth Center opened that fall and has become a resource to youths, their family, and the community. You're watching the Local News Network brought to you by StoneAge Tools, and the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado. I'm Wendy Graham Settle.

We're an LGBT or 2SLGBTQIA+ youth center that, we work with our youth obviously, we work with families, and we work with the general community, providing a number of services that are specific to meeting, the social, the personal, like the physical, emotional, developmental like needs of our youth, and their families and families who are also LGBT.

The Four Corners Rainbow Youth Center or RYC currently serves about 100 young people in the community through after school programs, events geared towards LGBTQ+ families and educational events. One of the goals of RYC is to help better educate not just children and young adults, who are often navigating issues of gender identity and sexual attraction, but also the community.

Like that we provide community trainings to local businesses, medical practices, schools like parent groups, all that kind of stuff just so that we like, provide education to as many people as we can, just so we can create an environment that is safer for our young people. Especially in rural areas where there isn't typically a lot of support and there's not a lot of education around like LGBTQ identities and especially LGBT youth identities. There's a lot of harm that comes, whether intentional or unintentional or otherwise.

The RYC puts a heavy focus on learning how to safely navigate the internet and social media. While for many these are great tools to learn about the world around them, social media and the online world pose many dangers, especially to LGBTQ+ young people. Each program offered by the RYC is targeted to the ages it serves. From play groups and parent support groups for elementary school students, to Tea Times, dungeon and dragon campaigns, and the ever popular Queer Prom.

Our upcoming like really large event, is our Queer Space Pride Fundraiser. That's going to be on June 12th at Buckley Park from 4:00 to 7:00, and that's our annual fundraiser, and it's just there's live music, there's going to be food vendors. Yeah, last year our event was really successful. We had maybe around 350 people, last year and that was so much fun. Just having a whole bunch of young people just like, run around the park just playing and 'cause they, we're in a space where like they're able to be authentic and just have fun. What our center really lives on and what we really try to put across to our community and to families, and to people like learning about LGBT stuff and is that this stuff is life saving. It is not, a trend. It is not something that young people are, just gravitating towards and like the services that we provide, we hear and we see so much that, it is lifesaving.

Learn more about the Four Corners Rainbow Youth Center by visiting their website at rainbowyouthcenter.org. The website includes an events calendar, resources for the community, and ways to be involved. For more information about attending the programs email info@rainbowyouthcenter.org. Thank you for watching this edition of the Local News Network, I'm Wendy Graham settle.

Read more local news from LNN. Durango, CO ; Telluride, CO ; Montezuma County, CO (Cortez, Dolores and Moncos) ; Farmington, NM .

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Registration Deadline for Easterseals ‘iCan Bike’ is May 16 + Event Volunteers Needed

Riding a bike is something I imagine most of us take for granted. Once we learn how to keep our balance (after many failed tries, I'm sure), it's nothing for us to hop on and take off down the road or our favorite trail through the woods without giving the fact that we're maintaining that balance we struggled with early on an ounce of thought. For children with disabilities in the Tri-State area, it's an experience they may long for, but haven't had the opportunity to try themselves due to their diagnosis. However, the Easterseals Rehab Center in Evansville gives them that opportunity with their annual, "iCan Bike" day camp coming up in June.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KGET 17

Bakersfield Angels: offering consistent support for the foster care community

Sponsored content by Bakersfield Angels. Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Allison McClain, the executive director of Bakersfield Angels about ways the organization is helping support the foster care community. Bakersfield Angels is an organization that works with our foster care community. Its mission is to walk alongside children,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Urbana Citizen

Scholarship Bike Ride set for June 5

Members of the Ohio State Alumni Club of Champaign County discussed plans for their upcoming Scholarship Bike Ride scheduled for Sunday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting at Urbana municipal pool, 731 Childrens Home Road, Urbana. Planned is a casual ride along the Simon Kenton Trail with snacks and drink provided as well as a Poker Run and door prizes. The $20 fee goes to a scholarship fund for freshmen at Ohio State University from Champaign County. All riders are welcome. RSVP by May 18 to Chris Harmison, 2050 River Road, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or call (937-652-3546). In photo, looking over participant shirt choices are Chris Harmison, James Landenburg and Julie Balmer.
URBANA, OH
Durango Local News

Durango Local News

Durango, CO
29
Followers
108
Post
64
Views
ABOUT

Durango Local News started as Durango TV (DTV), Durango’s original local television station serving the greater Durango area on Spectrum Channel 15, which provides Durango residents with daily newscasts from KUSA Denver 9 NEWS. When Denver 9 NEWS finishes its broadcasts each day, we use this same channel 15 to transit NEWS and marketing, broadcasting 3-5 minute short local NEWS stories on positive, important, inspiring topics. In 2017, we expanded the broadcast to a small network of digital displays in high traffic retail locations across Durango and at the airport. We immediately found that they helped us reach more locals each day and the feedback was very positive. We continued to expand the network of displays and our success. In 2020, Local NEWS Durango became part of Local NEWS Network aimed at bringing this revolutionary and sustainable model of local news to small towns across the USA.

 https://durangolocal.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy