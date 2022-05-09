ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Financial support sought for New Mexico highways 128 and 31 as construction study moves on

By Mike Smith, Carlsbad Current-Argus
Pledges for additional state and federal money continued as the study for a $490 million project improving two highways connecting parts of southeast New Mexico to West Texas was ongoing.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) secured federal funds for phase one work along New Mexico State Road 128 and New Mexico State Road 31.

Construction on the project was forecasted to start in 2023 as studies, engineering designs and environmental analyses were forthcoming.

State Road 31 extends 22 miles from a junction with U.S. highway 285 to U.S. highway 62 near Carlsbad. State Road 128 extends 60 miles from New Mexico 31 through Lea County to the Texas State line, per an NMDOT website.

Along with federal money, New Mexico State Sen. Gay Kernan (R-42) said the New Mexico Legislature showed commitments for road improvements across Southeast New Mexico during a three-year period.

“That combined with federal infrastructure funding will help New Mexico address the many needs we have related to highways,” she said.

In 2019, Kernan said House Bill 6 (HB-6) changed certain tax structures in New Mexico and shifted a portion of excise tax funds to the road fund which provided an additional $60 million for roads statewide.

A coalition of energy companies in southeast New Mexico and West Texas, the Permian Strategic Partnership (PSP) advocated more government cash so the State Road 128 and 31 project would be fully funded and advanced for construction, said PSP President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tracee Bentley.

She said PSP provided a letter of support for NMDOT efforts to acquire federal money through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant application for a segment of State Road 128 through the City of Jal.

“We will continue to advocate as funding streams become available for our region’s critical infrastructure projects,” she said.

Full cost for State Road 128 was estimated at $325 million and an approximate cost of $165 million was forecast for State Road 31, according to financial data compiled by engineering firm WSP.

Construction deemed as critical

Stakeholders like PSP, government, oil and gas, potash, Waste Isolation Pilot Plant (WIPP) and two railroads were reminded of safety concerns during an online public meeting May 3.

“Highway 128, as it connects with 31, is the corridor that supports high activity in the oil and gas industry,” said Kernan.

“Traffic is heavy, resulting in a number of accidents involving those who travel that road daily. Fatalities are not uncommon. It also serves as the alternative road for WIPP transports to the WIPP site. In my view, it is the most critical project in southeast New Mexico,” she said.

More than 700 traffic crashes occurred on State Road 128 and State Road 31 between 2014 and 2019, read traffic figures compiled by WSP and released during the May 3 meeting.

Twenty-seven fatal crashes occurred during the five-year reporting period and 28 percent of crashes resulted in deaths and injuries, per the data.

“Safe roads mean our travelers will reach their destination safely. The need for improvement is related to the high volume of traffic in and around the activity of the oil and gas industry, specifically on 128 and 31,” Kernan said.

Bentley said the project was critical for safety, mobility, and freight movement needs in southeast New Mexico.

“The proposed improvements will reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities through the delivery of improved pavement, wider lanes, a center left-turn lane, and wider outside shoulders. It will improve travel time reliability and enhance traffic operations,” she said.

