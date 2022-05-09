ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

World War II era bomber will not make South Dakota tour because of mechanical issue

By Elisa Sand, Aberdeen News
 2 days ago
A World War II-era B25 bomber will not be making stops in South Dakota this week.

The B25 bomber was set to be in Aberdeen Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning as part of the RAID22 Tour. But according to a news release from tour organizers, the plane has a crucial mechanical issue in its engine and the tour must be postponed.

Event organizer John Mollison said the news is heartbreaking.

"Many thousands of people around the globe looked forward to our eight-stop journey. However the safety of the crew and integrity of the aircraft override all decisions," he said in the release.

Bombers like this B25 were used in various military campaigns, including the Doolittle Raid on April 18, 1942. This B-25, the Miss Mitchell, is owned and operated by the Minnesota Wing of the Commemorative Air Force.

