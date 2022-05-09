ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burr Oak, MI

Burr Oak softball finishes 1-1 on Saturday

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ez1kH_0fXhZrPG00

The Burr Oak softball team played to a 1-1 record on Saturday.

The Lady Bobcats beat up on Tekonsha in their first game, winning 16-0.

Brooklynn Root tossed a no-hitter in the game, striking out eight hitters while walking just one in four innings of work.

Braylyn Hernandez collected three hits in the game, she drove in one. Brooklyn Hernandez had one hit and one RBI in the game as did Lilly Holtom.

Amy Ledyard and Makaila Whittington finished with three RBI in the contest and one base hit. Natalie Hemenway registered a base hit, Cristal Hernandez had one RBI.

Cassopolis beat Burr Oak 7-4 in the final game.

Root struck out 12 in six innings of work. She scattered three hits and allowed just one earned run.

Braylyn Hernandez finished with two hits for the Bobcats. Hemenway doubled twice and drove in one, Root hit two singles and drove in one.

Brooklyn Hernandez and Holtom each finished with one hit in the game, Kylah Davis registered an RBI.

Burr Oak is 8-3.

Lady Cats win two

The Three Rivers softball team hosted Paw Paw for a double header on Saturday evening. The Lady Wildcats were able to win both games, 7-0 and 10-3.

In the first game, Jennaya Decker pitched all seven innings and struck out 14. She allowed just one base hit in the game. This allowed the Three Rivers offense to connect for the win.

The Lady Wildcats posted four runs in the third inning, plus one each in the final three frames.

Decker hit a single and a double in the game.

Ava Forman and Allie McGlothlen both hit a double, Forman’s drove in one.

Kendall Penny also registered an RBI single for Three Rivers. Both Lanie Glass and Emily Ventrone were credited with an RBI in the game.

Three Rivers and Paw Paw were tied 3-3 after three innings in the second game. The Lady Cats then scored twice in the fourth and five times in the fifth to secure the win.

Decker blasted a home run in the game.

Forman finished with four hits, two of them doubles, while driving in three total runs.

Both Amaya Jones and Glass drove in a pair of runs, they each had one hit. Peyton Ware drove in one with a base hit.

Payge Ellifritz reached first base with a single, Macy Ivins was credited with an RBI.

Ware pitched the opening 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Decker struck out two in the final 1 2/3 innings.

Bronson at Northview

The Bronson softball team went up in competition on Saturday, playing at the Northview Invitational.

The Lady Vikings played to a 1-3 record on the day.

“We played very good competition for our first three games of the tournament. but we did not rise to the occasion,” Bronson coach Becky Gray said. “We did not attack the ball on offense and struggled to make the routine plays on defense. When you are playing good teams, you have to come out and play well in every part of the game and we did not do that today.”

Bronson won its fourth game of the day. It came by way of a 16-4 score over Kenowa Hills.

Lynsey Smith clubbed two singles, a double and drove in five runs in the game. Both Paige Roussey and Jaydn Cary hit two singles. Haylie Wilson, Brealyn Lasky, Ciara Blankenship and Kaylee Wilber each hit a single for Bronson in the victory.

Addison Harris pitched the first three innings with four strikeouts, Mya Webb pitched the final inning and struck out two.

Bronson’s first game saw the Vikes fall 4-3 to Northville in 10 innings.

Smith pitched all 10 innings, striking out 16. She allowed one earned run.

At the plate, Wilson tripled and singled, Cary hit a single.

In the second game, Bronson dropped a 6-1 decision to Jenison. Harris pitched six innings and struck out two.

Wilson hit a double, both Smith and Wilber added a single in the game.

Bronson’s third game of the day was an 11-0 loss to Hudsonville Unity Christian.

Cary, Lasky and Smith all hit a single in the contest.

Bronson’s next action will be on Tuesday against Homer.

TR baseball splits

The Three Rivers baseball team split a pair of games with Paw Paw on Saturday.

The Cats won the opening game 8-5. They collected 11 hits in the game.

Drew McClain had three hits, the trio of Brady Bissett, Kaleb Williams and Luis Warmack each had two. Lloyd Ruesink went deep with a home run, he drove in three.

Drew Keene pitched the Cats to the win in six innings.

Paw Paw won the second game, 10-6.

Maddox Hagen had two hits in the game for the Cats. Bissett, Warmack and Connor Penny each collected a base hit as well.

Quake pitched four innings, striking out six.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reporter

Coldwater softball drops two at Parma Western

JACKSON — The Coldwater Lady Cardinal softball team dropped a pair of heartbreakers to the Parma Western Lady Panthers on Tuesday night, falling in the sweep by scores of 4-1 and 5-3. Game one of the doubleheader saw Parma Western turn a tie game on its head with three runs in the sixth inning...
COLDWATER, MI
Sturgis Journal

Troyer hits for the cycle in Bulldog sweep

The Centreville softball team continues to score runs in bunches. On Monday, the Lady Bulldogs beat Bloomingdale 15-0 and 17-2. Centreville has now reached double digits in scoring in eight consecutive wins. “The girls executed well tonight and continued to hit the ball well,” Centreville coach Jill Peterson said. “In...
CENTREVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burr Oak, MI
Sports
City
Northville, MI
City
Burr Oak, MI
City
Three Rivers, MI
City
Bronson, MI
City
Homer, MI
Three Rivers, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Sturgis Journal

New SMS two-mile relay record set on Monday

A new Sturgis Middle School record was set in the two-mile relay on Monday. The team of Berkley Holtz, Tessa Hatt, Sydney Bir and Eleanor Park set the new mark of 10:54.7 at Vicksburg. That run was good for first place. The previous record of 10:59.4 and was held by Amberlee McKerchie, Ann Marie Arseneau, Mary Boyd and Kelsey Keyser set in 2007.
STURGIS, MI
MISportsNow

Johannesburg-Lewiston Tops Charlevoix in Pair of Softball Games

CHARLEVOIX – Johannesburg-Lewiston picked up a pair of non-conference wins over Charlevoix, 6-3 and 6-5, in softball on Wednesday night. The Cardinals have now won 10 straight games this season. Johannesburg-Lewiston improves to 13-5 overall and will meet Mancelona in the Ski Valley Conference on Thursday. The Rayders fall...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Sturgis Journal

Lady Trojans win second match

The Sturgis soccer team picked up a victory over Bronson on Thursday, 3-1. The victory for the Lady Trojans was their second of the season. The two teams battled impactful rain that made the pitch tough to play. Neither team scored a goal in the first half of the game.
STURGIS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Hillsdale Daily News

Comet baseball and softball sweeps Reading in doubleheaders

READING — After pushing past Napoleon on Monday night, the Jonesville varsity baseball and softball teams took on Big 8 rival Reading for a Tuesday night doubleheader. The Reading Rangers baseball and softball teams haven’t been on the diamond since their games were cancelled last week against Bronson. The Rangers were eager to retake the field and shut down the Comets and gain ground in the Big 8 league race.
READING, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

954
Followers
835
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy