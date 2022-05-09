Burr Oak softball finishes 1-1 on Saturday

The Burr Oak softball team played to a 1-1 record on Saturday.

The Lady Bobcats beat up on Tekonsha in their first game, winning 16-0.

Brooklynn Root tossed a no-hitter in the game, striking out eight hitters while walking just one in four innings of work.

Braylyn Hernandez collected three hits in the game, she drove in one. Brooklyn Hernandez had one hit and one RBI in the game as did Lilly Holtom.

Amy Ledyard and Makaila Whittington finished with three RBI in the contest and one base hit. Natalie Hemenway registered a base hit, Cristal Hernandez had one RBI.

Cassopolis beat Burr Oak 7-4 in the final game.

Root struck out 12 in six innings of work. She scattered three hits and allowed just one earned run.

Braylyn Hernandez finished with two hits for the Bobcats. Hemenway doubled twice and drove in one, Root hit two singles and drove in one.

Brooklyn Hernandez and Holtom each finished with one hit in the game, Kylah Davis registered an RBI.

Burr Oak is 8-3.

Lady Cats win two

The Three Rivers softball team hosted Paw Paw for a double header on Saturday evening. The Lady Wildcats were able to win both games, 7-0 and 10-3.

In the first game, Jennaya Decker pitched all seven innings and struck out 14. She allowed just one base hit in the game. This allowed the Three Rivers offense to connect for the win.

The Lady Wildcats posted four runs in the third inning, plus one each in the final three frames.

Decker hit a single and a double in the game.

Ava Forman and Allie McGlothlen both hit a double, Forman’s drove in one.

Kendall Penny also registered an RBI single for Three Rivers. Both Lanie Glass and Emily Ventrone were credited with an RBI in the game.

Three Rivers and Paw Paw were tied 3-3 after three innings in the second game. The Lady Cats then scored twice in the fourth and five times in the fifth to secure the win.

Decker blasted a home run in the game.

Forman finished with four hits, two of them doubles, while driving in three total runs.

Both Amaya Jones and Glass drove in a pair of runs, they each had one hit. Peyton Ware drove in one with a base hit.

Payge Ellifritz reached first base with a single, Macy Ivins was credited with an RBI.

Ware pitched the opening 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts. Decker struck out two in the final 1 2/3 innings.

Bronson at Northview

The Bronson softball team went up in competition on Saturday, playing at the Northview Invitational.

The Lady Vikings played to a 1-3 record on the day.

“We played very good competition for our first three games of the tournament. but we did not rise to the occasion,” Bronson coach Becky Gray said. “We did not attack the ball on offense and struggled to make the routine plays on defense. When you are playing good teams, you have to come out and play well in every part of the game and we did not do that today.”

Bronson won its fourth game of the day. It came by way of a 16-4 score over Kenowa Hills.

Lynsey Smith clubbed two singles, a double and drove in five runs in the game. Both Paige Roussey and Jaydn Cary hit two singles. Haylie Wilson, Brealyn Lasky, Ciara Blankenship and Kaylee Wilber each hit a single for Bronson in the victory.

Addison Harris pitched the first three innings with four strikeouts, Mya Webb pitched the final inning and struck out two.

Bronson’s first game saw the Vikes fall 4-3 to Northville in 10 innings.

Smith pitched all 10 innings, striking out 16. She allowed one earned run.

At the plate, Wilson tripled and singled, Cary hit a single.

In the second game, Bronson dropped a 6-1 decision to Jenison. Harris pitched six innings and struck out two.

Wilson hit a double, both Smith and Wilber added a single in the game.

Bronson’s third game of the day was an 11-0 loss to Hudsonville Unity Christian.

Cary, Lasky and Smith all hit a single in the contest.

Bronson’s next action will be on Tuesday against Homer.

TR baseball splits

The Three Rivers baseball team split a pair of games with Paw Paw on Saturday.

The Cats won the opening game 8-5. They collected 11 hits in the game.

Drew McClain had three hits, the trio of Brady Bissett, Kaleb Williams and Luis Warmack each had two. Lloyd Ruesink went deep with a home run, he drove in three.

Drew Keene pitched the Cats to the win in six innings.

Paw Paw won the second game, 10-6.

Maddox Hagen had two hits in the game for the Cats. Bissett, Warmack and Connor Penny each collected a base hit as well.

Quake pitched four innings, striking out six.