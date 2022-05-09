ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

St. Joseph County's COVID new cases flat; Michigan cases surge 30.8%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnR5U_0fXhZqWX00

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending May 8, rising 30.8% as 18,945 cases were reported. The previous week had 14,482 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

St. Joseph County reported 21 cases and no deaths for the week.

The highest number of weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Washtenaw County with 398 cases per 100,000 per week; Oakland County with 266; and Keweenaw County with 236. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wayne County, with 4,124 cases; Oakland County, with 3,341 cases; and Macomb County, with 2,017. Weekly case counts rose in 75 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Wayne, Oakland and Kent counties.

Cases fell in seven counties, with the best declines in Luce County, with six cases from 12 a week earlier; in Dickinson County, with 35 cases from 40; and in Mecosta County, with 31 cases from 35.

Michigan ranked 17th among the states where coronavirus was spreading fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 33.2% compared to the prior week, with 501,037 cases reported. With 3% of the country's population, Michigan had 3.78% of the country's cases.

Michigan ranked 35th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 67% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending May 4, Michigan reported administering another 89,246 vaccine doses, including 9,262 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 77,455 vaccine doses, including 6,524 first doses.

In Michigan, 62 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 67 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,444,891 people in Michigan have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 36,064 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 81,863,725 people have tested positive and 997,526 people have died.

Note: In the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus data, cases and deaths for the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Federal Correctional Institution separately from Michigan counties.

Michigan's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 8.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 1,133
  • The week before that: 915
  • Four weeks ago: 605

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 45,875
  • The week before that: 42,092
  • Four weeks ago: 37,354

Hospitals in 36 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Travel + Leisure

This Michigan City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

For many people, where they live depends on the place they were born, where their job takes them, or where their families are located. But when it comes to choosing a retirement home, there are other factors at play. While many retirees head to warm climates, putting Florida on top of most lists of best places to retire, there's one colder-weather destination that stands out, too.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

COVID outbreaks infect 287 students and teachers in Michigan schools

Michigan health officials identified 104 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, including 48 linked to K-12 schools and 48 involving long-term care facilities. The school outbreaks included in the state’s latest report, updated Tuesday, May 10, involved 287 students and staff. That’s up from last week, when there were 35 school outbreaks reported involving 229 infected students and staff.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Wayne, MI
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Rose Township, MI
Saint Joseph County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Gannett#Usa Today Network#Johns Hopkins University
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer claims, without evidence, ‘Americans will suffer and may die’ if Roe overturned

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., claimed, "Americans will suffer and may die," if Roe v. Wade gets overturned in a guest essay for The New York Times on Monday. She detailed her disappointment in the leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who signaled the conservative majority of the court was getting ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, and called for the private sector and states to "get creative" with abortion access.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

954
Followers
835
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy