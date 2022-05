GAINESVILLE, Florida -- The Texas A&M softball team (29-26) was unable to overcome early runs tacked on the board by No. 12 Florida (42-15) Wednesday night, dropping its second-round Southeastern Conference Tournament game to the Gators, 4-1. Left-handed hurler Emiley Kennedy shut Florida down in 4.2 innings of relief work, fanning three while not allowing a run. Offensively, sophomore Trinity Cannon picked up where she left off last night with her 11th multi-hit game of the year.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO