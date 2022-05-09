ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

I-20/59 Eastbound back open following accident

By WTOK Staff
WTOK-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department confirms an accident took place...

www.wtok.com

WTOK-TV

Fatal motorcycle crash in Kemper County

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Robert Yepez, 32, died Sunday when the 2007 Honda VTW motorcycle he was driving struck a guardrail and overturned, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore. MHP officers responded to the scene on Highway-45 South at approximately 1:39 p.m. Yepez was pronounced dead on...
WTOK-TV

Will Garrett Rd. reopens following repair

TOOMSUBA, Miss. (WTOK) - After being closed for repairs, Will Garrett Road in Toomsuba is back open to the public. Construction crews replaced the bridge and paved the area leading up to it. The bulk of the work took place near Love’s Truck Stop. The road had been closed since February. The project cost $959,198.28.
WLBT

JPD investigating after one person hit by vehicle on I-55 South

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle on the interstate. The crash occurred on I-55 South, just north of McDowell Road. One vehicle suffered significant damage to the front, while a second vehicle may also have been involved in the incident.
Crime & Safety
City
Local
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Body found in middle of Alcorn County Road

CORINTH • The death of a man found dead in the middle of a county road early Sunday morning is being treated as a homicide. A motorist discovered a body in County Road 182 in the Hopewell community, east of Corinth near the Tishomingo County line and called the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office around 4:15 a.m. Sunday May 1. The responding deputies and investigators discovered a black male with a gunshot wound deceased in the roadway.
WJTV 12

Man dies after being hit by car on Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, May 4. Police arrived to the scene around 10:15 p.m. near Highway 49 and Eddy Street. They said the man was found dead in the southbound lanes of the highway. Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim […]
MyArkLaMiss

Body found under tires in Mississippi

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hancock County deputies are investigating after a body was found on Saturday, May 7 by workers who were monitoring a controlled burn in NASA’s Stennis Space Center buffer zone. The Sun Herald reported the body was buried underneath tires that had been dumped in the area. Investigators said the body […]
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
