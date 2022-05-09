ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Snowplows were deployed to stop a privately owned military vehicle Sunday on State 29, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office says

By Rebecca Loroff, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago

SENECA - A driver of a historic military vehicle led police on a chase down State 29 on Sunday evening, eventually driving the wrong way on the highway until law enforcement stopped his vehicle with snowplows, according to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call about 5:15 p.m. Sunday of a heavy military-type truck traveling east with a flat tire and causing a hazard on State 29 in western Shawano County. The truck was later determined to be a privately owned historic military vehicle, the news release said.

Deputies attempted to stop the truck, but the driver led them on a short chase. The driver stopped in the eastbound lane median near Shawano County G in the town of Seneca and refused to exit the vehicle.

Deputies and trained negotiators spoke with the driver for four hours, the sheriff's office said, trying to get him to leave the vehicle while contacting the Shawano County Highway Department to arrange the use of heavy equipment in case the driver started moving again.

At 9:30 p.m., the driver began to flee in the vehicle again, crossing the median and driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of State 29. Deputies tried to stop the driver, using snowplow trucks as a moving roadblock, according to the news release.

After the truck crossed the median again, a deputy operating a snowplow truck stopped the fleeing vehicle by pinning it to the median. The driver had to be removed from the truck by force, but there were no serious injuries reported, the sheriff's office said.

Eastbound State 29 was closed during this incident. The case is still under investigation by the sheriff's office.

This story will be updated.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Snowplows were deployed to stop a privately owned military vehicle Sunday on State 29, the Shawano County Sheriff's Office says

