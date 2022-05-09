ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Transfer Target Robinson on Verge of Decision

By The Grove Report Staff
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 2 days ago

Elite UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson closing on on a verbal commitment

Will the Rolls Royce pitch pay off?

All jokes aside, Lane Kiffin has been one of many coaches courting UCF transfer wide receiver recruit Jaylon Robinson. The speedy Texas native took an official visit to Ole Miss for the Grove Bowl weekend and has since made stops at TCU and Tennessee for similar trips.

The time in Oxford was well spent, it appears.

"Coach Kiffin is Lane Kiffin, you know," Robinson told SI All-American . "So he's a goat at what he does as an offensive coordinator; he puts players in a position to make plays, and the designs and stuff he does with moving people around kind of fits my style of play.

"Like what they did with Elijah Moore, so I wanted to give him the opportunity to recruit me as well."

Speaking of Moore, he was a frequent talking point during the official visit to Oxford.

"They showed me a lot of Elijah Moore clips," Robinson said of how Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff showed him how he would fit in. "They said they didn't have a dude that was like him. I fit his style of play, and that's what they want to use more, like moving around the field. Just using me as a utility, outside, slot, move me to the backfield to run routes out of the backfield, just some things that you would do in high school, some high school stuff."

Out of the three programs mentioned, Ole Miss was the one with whom Robinson did not have any previous relationships, but that did not stop him from making quick connections with the staff in Oxford.

"I didn't, but we built connections quickly," Robinson said of this. "I like Ole Miss's coaching staff. They're very welcoming and very fun. That made me feel like I was at home very, very quick. We built a relationship very, very quickly."

Robinson appears wrapped up with the visit portion of the re-recruiting process and now he's in evaluation mode.

"I think probably by next week, I'll have a good idea in mind," Robinson said on the potential for a decision timeline. "I just want to sit on it. Obviously, after you have an official, there's a lot of excitement. And I learned that through taking my officials before Tennessee that it's exciting when you go on that visit, and they're throwing everything at you, but you've got to sit down and give everyone else their opportunity and actually think about pros and cons and things like that. I'm trying to take this as seriously as possible; this is hopefully my last six months. Trying to go to the league, so I'm trying to take the time to make the right decision. I'm not in a rush. I'm not trying to let anybody rush me. It's a lot of pressure, but it's a me decision, and I'm trying to make the right decision for me."

Quarterback options, scheme fit and potentially NIL opportunities are to factor into the final decision, Robinson added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDVlE_0fXhVy9p00

Robinson at UCF

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TrR2U_0fXhVy9p00

Lane Kiffin

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBuvy_0fXhVy9p00

Elijah Moore

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs after a catch against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansa won 33-21. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see. In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida...
FOOTBALL
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Football World Pays Tribute To Lane Kiffin Today

Fresh off one of the most successful college football seasons in Ole Miss history, fans wished Lane Kiffin a very happy birthday on Monday. The 47-year-old is one of the more polarizing figures in the sport, but it's hard to argue he didn't bring an excitement down to Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
Tennessee State
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Texas State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Alabama's Biggest "Worry"

Given how superb their recruiting and on-field results have been for the past generation, Alabama football seldom has any weaknesses in a given year. But one college football analyst believes there's one positional unit that might be a worry. In a recent feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Transfer Arrested On Sunday Night

A five-star college football transfer was reportedly arrested on Sunday evening. According to a report from On3, former Maryland five-star transfer Terrence Lewis was arrested on domestic battery charges on Sunday night. Lewis, who transferred to UCF from Maryland, was reportedly booked on Sunday night:. Police arrested and charged former...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Recruiting#Pros And Cons#American Football#College Football#Ucf#Rolls Royce#Tcu
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Teammates Are Considering The Same Schools

Two five-star defensive players released their top 11 schools on Sunday and they include most of the same schools. Edge rusher Jaquavious Russaw and defensive lineman James Smith have all of the same schools except for one. Russaw has Oklahoma in his top 11, while Smith has Jackson State in that spot.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
KARK

What National Media Thinks of Hogs Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Prior to Sam Pittman’s arrival at Arkansas the Razorbacks had won eight games, one in the SEC, in a combined three years. The Razorbacks were looked at as a program that couldn’t compete in the SEC. That despite the fact from 1998-2011 Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino won 109 games and went to 11 bowl games in 14 seasons. The problem was the eight seasons from Petrino to Pittman the Razorbacks went 37-60.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Class of 2025 point guard says he’s a UNC fan; What does it mean for recruitment?

Hubert Davis and his staff are starting to build their recruiting boards for future classes, hoping to land some big talent for the UNC basketball program. While UNC has their eyes on the 2024 class, the focus will begin to shift to the 2025 class as well. One prospect that has started to gain attention from programs is point guard Mikel Brown Jr. The 5-foot-11, 140-pound guard has a total of five offers in his recruitment so far, with Auburn, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Florida, and Presbyterian. But could the Tar Heels get involved sooner or later? Brown Jr. offered up an interesting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Breaking: Former Michigan State Basketball Star Dead At 31

Former Michigan State men's basketball star Adreian Payne has died at the age of 31, according to multiple reports on Monday morning. Payne, a Dayton, Ohio native, starred at Michigan State from 2010-14. He was a two-time All-Big Ten performer. Payne was perhaps best known for his friendship with Lacey Holsworth, a young girl who died from cancer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
1K+
Followers
839
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy