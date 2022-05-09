Ole Miss Transfer Target Robinson on Verge of Decision

Elite UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson closing on on a verbal commitment

Will the Rolls Royce pitch pay off?

All jokes aside, Lane Kiffin has been one of many coaches courting UCF transfer wide receiver recruit Jaylon Robinson. The speedy Texas native took an official visit to Ole Miss for the Grove Bowl weekend and has since made stops at TCU and Tennessee for similar trips.

The time in Oxford was well spent, it appears.

"Coach Kiffin is Lane Kiffin, you know," Robinson told SI All-American . "So he's a goat at what he does as an offensive coordinator; he puts players in a position to make plays, and the designs and stuff he does with moving people around kind of fits my style of play.

"Like what they did with Elijah Moore, so I wanted to give him the opportunity to recruit me as well."

Speaking of Moore, he was a frequent talking point during the official visit to Oxford.

"They showed me a lot of Elijah Moore clips," Robinson said of how Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff showed him how he would fit in. "They said they didn't have a dude that was like him. I fit his style of play, and that's what they want to use more, like moving around the field. Just using me as a utility, outside, slot, move me to the backfield to run routes out of the backfield, just some things that you would do in high school, some high school stuff."

Out of the three programs mentioned, Ole Miss was the one with whom Robinson did not have any previous relationships, but that did not stop him from making quick connections with the staff in Oxford.

"I didn't, but we built connections quickly," Robinson said of this. "I like Ole Miss's coaching staff. They're very welcoming and very fun. That made me feel like I was at home very, very quick. We built a relationship very, very quickly."

Robinson appears wrapped up with the visit portion of the re-recruiting process and now he's in evaluation mode.

"I think probably by next week, I'll have a good idea in mind," Robinson said on the potential for a decision timeline. "I just want to sit on it. Obviously, after you have an official, there's a lot of excitement. And I learned that through taking my officials before Tennessee that it's exciting when you go on that visit, and they're throwing everything at you, but you've got to sit down and give everyone else their opportunity and actually think about pros and cons and things like that. I'm trying to take this as seriously as possible; this is hopefully my last six months. Trying to go to the league, so I'm trying to take the time to make the right decision. I'm not in a rush. I'm not trying to let anybody rush me. It's a lot of pressure, but it's a me decision, and I'm trying to make the right decision for me."

Quarterback options, scheme fit and potentially NIL opportunities are to factor into the final decision, Robinson added.

Robinson at UCF

