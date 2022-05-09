UPDATE: Reconnecting with the Sarasota-Manatee arts scene

I didn’t intend to miss most of the winter arts season, but that was the result of a fall in my home when I tried to stop an empty bottle from falling off the kitchen island. I had visions of broken glass everywhere. Instead, I ended up breaking. I shattered my upper left arm, which led to shoulder surgery on Feb. 8 and three months off to recuperate and begin therapy. My doctor and physical therapist are more than pleased with my progress so far.

The doctor did say I'll be able to play golf, something I have done only a few times, and I asked if that ability comes with the knowledge of what clubs to use for which shots.

Some friends suggested the long period away from work might give me a preview of retirement. Hopefully retirement won’t include pain, a sling and a bulky bolster, or spending hours watching mindless television shows and movies and attempting to read but never focusing.

I enjoyed being off, but felt frustrated every time a breaking news story happened, as I wrote about in my first column since my return . Time off is great, and I need to take more of it each year, but I am glad to be back to what I know and enjoy.

My first week back was also a period of firsts, like that first column, my first news story (about Florida Studio Theatre’s summer season ), and my first review in more than three months, about FST’s production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride.”

I have to thank my editor Brian Ries for keeping the arts coverage going, along with our writers Carrie Seidman, Gayle Williams, Marty Fugate and Susan L. Rife for picking up extra assignments.

I am coming back at the right time as the arts scene slows down, giving me time to reconnect with different organizations, figure out what is going on and start catching up on some shows.

I did get to see the world premiere of “Knoxville” at Asolo Rep, where it closes on Wednesday. It is a show I had been waiting two years to see and write about, and I pretty much agree with the comments Carrie Seidman shared in her own review after opening night. I am looking forward to seeing the play “Eureka Day,” which opens on Friday at Asolo Rep. Carrie also wrote about the timeley play and spoke to the New College alum who wrote it . On Tuesday, I will also be seeing a double bill of one-person shows about historic figures at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe.

You’ll be seeing me around once again at opening nights, but please avoid any urge you may have to pat me on the shoulder. You may pick the wrong one.

Jay Handelman

Arts Editor

