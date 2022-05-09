ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Brush fire burns at least 40 acres in Blue Hills, firefighters say

By WCVB
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago
MILTON — A brush fire has burned at least 40 acres at the Blue Hills Reservation state park in Massachusetts, according to the Milton Fire Department.

Milton fire officials said the fire started at about 1 p.m. and that crews were still working to contain it as of 6:15 p.m.

There has been no word on any injuries in connection with the brush fire.

Sunday's brush fire within the Blue Hills Reservation has burned more than double the acreage of last week's fire at the state park.

Milton fire officials said a fire that burned an estimated 16 acres broke out at Blue Hills on the afternoon of May 1. It took crews more than seven hours to put out that fire, and no injuries were reported.

The Blues Hills Reservation stretches over 7,000 acres from Quincy to Dedham and from Milton to Randolph, and is managed by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.

WUPE

Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts

I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Person killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.
MANSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Crash kills 2 people, sends car into Central Massachusetts pond

Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MENDON, MA
