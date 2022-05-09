ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Hochul tests positive for COVID-19

By WSHU
wshu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Kathy Hochul is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Hochul is up...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Ned Lamont
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test#New Yorkers
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
101.5 WPDH

Feds: Postmaster From New York State Used Post Office to Run Drug Operation

Some people may have been getting something a little more than just their mail delivered to them. In a plot that may remind some of TV dramas like Ozark or Breaking Bad, a manager of a post office is accused of using his work to help run an illegal drug operation, according to federal investigators, Court papers indicate that investigators had been tracking the New York state man and his then-girlfriend (who is also a U.S. Post Office employee) for the past four years since they received a tip.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy