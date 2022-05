The nation's three largest credit reporting services sent out emails today stating bureaus will change how they report medical bills. Equifax, Experian, and Transunion have agreed to make important changes when reporting medical collection accounts. These changes, when taken into effect, include: The Exclusion of paid medical collection debt on consumer credit reports, an increase in the time before unpaid medical collection debt will appear on a consumer’s report, and the exclusion of medical debt collection accounts under at least $500.

10 HOURS AGO