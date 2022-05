BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A powerful spring snowstorm on Monday set new records in Boise. During the month of May, very little snowfall is typically reported in Boise with an average snowfall amount of just 0.10" of snow. On Monday, Boise recorded 0.50" of snow which beat the previous record of a Trace of snow in 1983. The other longstanding record that was beat was the record low maximum temperature for May 9th. The prior coldest daytime high for Boise was 47 degrees back in May of 1908, the high yesterday was just 44 degrees.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO