Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City man who threatened woman with loaded ghost gun pleads guilty

By KOKH STAFF
okcfox.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man who pointed a ghost gun at a woman and threatened to kill her pleaded guilty in federal court last week, federal prosecutors announced Monday. Ronnell Dontae Butler, 26,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
