ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Need Brian Dumoulin Back to Solidify a Run

By Nicholas Brlansky
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7yJH_0fXhTgaP00

The Pittsburgh Penguins biggest key, right now, is getting Brian Dumoulin back.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have built up a 2-1 series lead, despite dealing with numerous injuries to some of their most important positions.

No one can understate the importance of getting starting goaltender Tristan Jarry back between the pipes or the importance of getting back top-six winger Rickard Rakell. However, for the Penguins to make a deep run, they need to get Brian Dumoulin back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

Dumoulin has missed the previous two games due to a lower-body injury that he sustained during Game 1 of the series early last week. He has yet to return to the ice but is considered day-to-day by Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.

After four seasons of being one of the most reliable defensive defensemen the Penguins have ever seen, Dumoulin has regressed the past two years due to sustaining multiple lower-body injuries. Dumoulin spent most of the regular season healthy but seemed to have lost a step causing his numbers to drop.

During Game 1, Dumoulin seemed to be getting back to his old self. While on the ice at even strength, Dumoulin and Kris Letang didn't allow a single goal and the Penguins out-chanced the Rangers 18-11, including a 9-6 advantage in high danger chances. According to Natural Stat Trick, that pairing accounted for 58.2 percent of the expected goals when they were on the ice at even strength.

Once Dumoulin was ruled out for Game 2, Mike Matheson moved up to the top defense pair alongside Kris Letang. In the two games since, that pairing has allowed five of the New York Rangers seven goals at even strength. They have been out-chanced 22-19 while on the ice together, despite starting 58 percent of their shifts in the offensive zone.

In similar minutes the Dumoulin-Letang pairing began 37% of their shifts in the offensive zone. Getting Dumoulin back doesn't just takes the pressure off of Letang, but it takes the pressure off the other defense pairings, who wouldn't have to shoulder as much of the defensive burden when it comes to defensive zone starts.

Matheson and Letang have been the Penguins best defenseman all season long, but together they are seemingly too volatile for playoff hockey. Both have an innate ability to create offense effectively. Unfortunately, it usually comes at the expense of their defensive effectiveness. With the Penguins down to their third-string goalie, they should focus their defenseman on insulating their net-front as much as possible.

Game 2 was a particularly rough night for Matheson. The Penguins trailed 3-2 halfway through the third period when Matheson accidentally deflected an Artemi Panarin centering pass behind Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue to make it 4-2. The Pens had controlled the play in the period up to that point and seemed to be on the verge of tying up the game. Instead, they went down by two, and then 90 seconds later, Matheson was embarrassed by Rangers forward Frank Vatrano, who skated right passed him before scoring a high glove-side goal on Domingue to make it 5-2.

Matheson excelled this season when playing alongside Chad Ruhwedel on the Penguins bottom pairing. It allows him to match up with the lower lines for the opposing teams, where he can take advantage of his elite skating ability to quickly transition from defense to offense, and create scoring chances.

For the Penguins to make a deep run in this year's playoffs, they need Brian Dumoulin to return to the lineup.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Rakell Returns to Ice for Penguins

Louis Domingue Wishes Penguins Moms a Happy Mother's Day

Penguins Top Power Play Continues to Struggle

Is Jake Guentzel the Penguins Greatest Winger?

Sidney Crosby Returning to Conn Smythe Form

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Killer Instinct, Attack Cracks Shesterkin in 7-2 Win (+)

Game 4. With a chance to put the young and inexperienced New York Rangers on the cliff of elimination, the Pittsburgh Penguins shoved with both hands. The flood gates opened. The dam burst. The torrential downpour and animals filled the ark, two-by-two. The Penguins scored more goals (5) in the second period against the New York Rangers and goalie Igor Shesterkin than in the four regular-season games (4). The Penguins scored two goals in 24 seconds early in the period and two goals in 35 seconds in the final minute (and seven seconds).
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

Louis Domingue on Verge of Etching Name Into Penguins Lore Forever

As the opening round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs strives forward, the Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a surprising 3-1 series lead over the New York Rangers. The Penguins have needed contributions from all over the lineup to take such a commanding lead, and are being led by their captain, Sidney Crosby, who has nine points in four games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they began letting New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin about it. Fans started chanting "Igor" while the Pens went up 4-1 in the first period. And, of course, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mike Sullivan Updates Penguins Injuries for Game 5 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in New York for Game 5 against the Rangers, and are continuing to monitor three major injuries. Head coach Mike Sullivan updated the status of Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin, who have all missed multiple games throughout the opening-round series. Sullivan said Jarry and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Jake Guentzel
Person
Rickard Rakell
Person
Chad Ruhwedel
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Frank Vatrano
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres will pick at 9 and 16 in NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – With a 1-in-20 chance at winning the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Sabres ended up with picks 9 and 16 at Tuesday’s annual draft lottery. The Sabres finished the season with 75 points, ranking 24th in the league. That gave Buffalo the ninth-best odds in the lottery. […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Penguins Defense Was Near Perfect in Game 4

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a 3-1 series lead over the New York Rangers after a dominant Game 4 performance. The Penguins rode the momentum of a five-goal second period to capture the victory in a series where, up to this point, nothing has come easily. While the offense was spectacular,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
107
Followers
40
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy