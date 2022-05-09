ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Have to Fend Off 'Human Nature' and Play Full 60-Minutes

By Nick Horwat
Inside The Penguins
Inside The Penguins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzIyr_0fXhTWi100

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been victims of taking their foot off the gas too many times this season.

After three games of the opening round, the Pittsburgh Penguins lead the New York Rangers 2-1, which is a minor miracle given the circumstances.

The Penguins have been forced to start multiple games with their third string goalie and multiple other key players have missed games with injuries.

Beyond injuries, the Penguins have been dealing all season with a different form of self-inflicted wound.

As a team, the Penguins have far too often been a victim of not playing at their top level for a full 60 minutes.

At multiple points in the season, head coach Mike Sullivan said it was “human nature” that got in the way of the Penguins playing a complete game.

The Penguins were close to blowing a 6-1 lead in early January after they pulled up and let the San Jose Sharks dictate the gameplay.

"Any time you get up that amount of goals early in the game, as a coaching staff, we're always concerned because there's so much hockey left to play," Sullivan said. "To a certain extent, you're fighting against human nature, and playing against a team playing with a free spirit."

That same human nature was once again present in Game 3 at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins started the second period with a 4-1 lead and chased the probable Vezina Trophy winner from the Rangers net. Igor Shesterkin gave up 4 goals on 15 shots and the Penguins were dominating early.

The Rangers put in backup goalie Alexandar Georgiev to start the second period and the momentum immediately began to swing in their favor.

Before the Penguins could even register their first shot on goal of the second period, Frank Vatrano and Artemi Panarin scored to bring the Rangers within one.

The Penguins wouldn’t record their first shot until about half way through the period and finished with only seven in the middle frame.

The Rangers had 17 shots and would score their second short-handed goal in the series to tie the game.

The Penguins “human nature” to take their foot off the pedal was apparent in the second period of Game 3, and that’s something that can’t occur in the playoffs.

You can’t give a team like the Rangers that much leeway to climb back into a game.

Sure, the Penguins turned it back on in the third period with a huge game-winning goal from Danton Heinen and a pair of empty-netters, but it never should have gotten to that point.

If you’re going to take a period off, it is better to do so in the first or second, but that can’t be a gamble made in the postseason.

A key for the Penguins for the remainder of the series has to be to get up early, preferably with a multi-goal lead, and to not let up.

They can’t let “human nature” be a deciding factor in the playoffs.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Penguins Need Brian Dumoulin Back to Make a Run

Rakell Returns to Ice for Penguins

Louis Domingue Wishes Penguins Moms a Happy Mother's Day

Penguins Top Power Play Continues to Struggle

Is Jake Guentzel the Penguins Greatest Winger?

Sidney Crosby Returning to Conn Smythe Form

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Rangers vs. Penguins Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 5/9/2022

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins are set to square off for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. This has been one of the best matchups in the first round of the NHL Playoffs, with some closely contested games including a triple-overtime thriller in Game 1. As it stands, the Penguins hold a 2-1 series lead over the Rangers, who will be looking to steal a win on the road before the series returns to New York. We’re back with our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Tony DeAngelo Addresses Actions In Hurricanes’ Game 4 Loss To Bruins

Tony DeAngelo seemingly doesn’t regret anything he did on the ice Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. DeAngelo let his frustration get the best of him on more than one occasion in the Hurricanes’ Game 4 loss to the Bruins. The Carolina defenseman had an anger-filled outburst after an egregious cross-checking penalty late in the third period and he threw his stick in the direction of Brad Marchand as the star winger iced Boston’s series-tying win.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

CHRIS KREIDER LEAVES GAME FOUR AFTER TAKING A SHOT TO THE NECK

Monday night's game four of the opening round series between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins included one very painful looking moment. Rangers forward Chris Kreider, who had a career year in just about every category, left the game after taking a hard slap shot straight to the neck. Kreider left under his own power, but it was clear he was feeling that puck. The shot came from a teammate and appeared to be deflected before it struck him. Kreider has since returned for the second period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings next head coach may have just become available

Did the Detroit Red Wings‘ next head coach just become available?. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the…. Head coach Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders reacts against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup… Get premium, high resolution news photos at Getty Images.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
markerzone.com

LOU LAMORIELLO EXPLAINS HIS REASONING BEHIND FIRING ISLANDERS HEAD COACH BARRY TROTZ

The 2021-22 season went nothing like the New York Islanders planned. After making it to the Stanley Cup Playoff semi-final last year, the Isles failed to qualify for the post-season this year, missing by a wide margin. Constant injuries were a big factor, while poor play from some usually dependable players also didn't help. All that said, no one expected Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello to fire head coach Barry Trotz in the offseason. However, he did just that on Monday.
NHL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The surprising reason the Islanders fired Barry Trotz, revealed

The New York Islanders made the surprising decision to fire head coach Barry Trotz on Monday after a disappointing 2021-22 season. The move came as a shock to many considering the defensive improvements the Islanders had made under Trotz, but recent rumors have shed some more light onto the organization’s decision. According to Nick Kypreos, Islanders star Mathew Barzal and Trotz apparently didn’t see eye to eye, with a void emerging between the two. When push came to shove, the Islanders chose to back their star player, rather than their coach, severing ties with Trotz in order to keep Barzal happy.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Guentzel
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Danton Heinen
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Frank Vatrano
Yardbarker

Mike Sullivan Updates Penguins Injuries for Game 5 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in New York for Game 5 against the Rangers, and are continuing to monitor three major injuries. Head coach Mike Sullivan updated the status of Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell and Brian Dumoulin, who have all missed multiple games throughout the opening-round series. Sullivan said Jarry and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers' Chris Kreider Calls Out Penguins Fans

Pittsburgh Penguins fans were loving the team's dominant scoring performance in the first period of Game 3. So much so, that they began letting New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin about it. Fans started chanting "Igor" while the Pens went up 4-1 in the first period. And, of course, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Islanders fire Barry Trotz in stunning move

In a rather shocking move, the New York Islanders have fired head coach Barry Trotz, who had been in charge since the 2018-19 season. While the Islanders did miss the playoffs in 2021-22, Trotz led them to the postseason in three straight seasons prior, including the conference semifinals two years ago. Trotz had a winning record in every single campaign, with New York going 48-27 in 2018-19.
ELMONT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New York Rangers 2 1#The San Jose Sharks#Ppg Paints Arena#Vezina Trophy
Yardbarker

Louis Domingue on Verge of Etching Name Into Penguins Lore Forever

As the opening round of the 2022 NHL Playoffs strives forward, the Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a surprising 3-1 series lead over the New York Rangers. The Penguins have needed contributions from all over the lineup to take such a commanding lead, and are being led by their captain, Sidney Crosby, who has nine points in four games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal blow to defense for Game 5 vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins have a difficult task ahead of them in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With their first-round NHL Playoffs series even at 2-2, the Bruins will look to steal a game on the road in Raleigh on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Bruins have been hit hard by the injury bug, and will be without their top two defenders for Game 5. Both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will remain sidelined for Game 5 on Tuesday night but could be back in time for Thursday’s Game 6, per WEEI.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Yardbarker

Senators fire Pierre McGuire after less than a year

The Senators hired McGuire for the position in July of 2021. He was previously employed as a scout for the Senators and became an assistant coach in 1995. He was fired from that job in 1996. McGuire's latest position with Ottawa always seemed like an odd fit from outside the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Penguins

Inside The Penguins

Pittsburgh, PA
107
Followers
40
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Penguins brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/penguins

Comments / 0

Community Policy