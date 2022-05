LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vacant lots can be an eyesore and a nuisance. For one man in the Portland neighborhood, the lot next to his home has also become a major commitment. Adam Dennison first purchased his 1800's shotgun house near the Ohio River about nine and a half years ago. He bought it after a foreclosure, and said the fenced-in lot next to it, remained in the hands of the original owner.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO