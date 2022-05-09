1986 Toyota Celica Gets Front-Wheel-Drive, ‘80s Looks

This car is as unique as they come and has the power to back it up!. If you like lowriders, then you're sure to love this 1954 Ford Ranch Wagon, which uses its bulky exterior and '50s design to make one of the most unique customs we've seen yet. Cars like this one are deserving of the respect often given by the lowrider community, but it can sometimes be challenging to understand the true beauty of these vehicles. So let's talk about all that makes this an excellent purchase for any classic car enthusiast with an exceptional taste for customs. Perhaps it's the engine, transmission, or style that lets it stand out from the rest. Let's find out as we dive into this vintage Ford masterpiece.

SANDY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO