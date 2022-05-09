ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chippewa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

ABC Big 2 News

Fire weather warning for several counties in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Weather Service says that several counties in the area are under a Red Flag Warning, meaning that the weather conditions we’re experiencing could lead to brush fires. In a recent news release, the NWS says that a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either […]
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Crow Wing, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Anoka; Benton; Carver; Chisago; Crow Wing; Douglas; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; Pope; Ramsey; Renville; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Washington; Wright SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 192 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO CROW WING DOUGLAS HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC KANDIYOHI MCLEOD MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE POPE RAMSEY RENVILLE SCOTT SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD WASHINGTON WRIGHT
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Great Bend Post

Monday's Weather

Sunny, with a high near 96. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Tuesday. Sunny, with a high...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, northwestern Forest, Vilas, northwestern Marathon, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 145 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wakefield to near Squirrel Lake to near Westboro to 6 miles southwest of Greenwood. Scattered thunderstorms were also detected by radar near Merrill and Irma, and across eastern Vilas County near Conover and Phelps. The thunderstorms were moving to the northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Lac Du Flambeau and Squirrel Lake around 1250 AM CDT. Boulder Junction around 110 AM CDT. Tripoli around 115 AM CDT. Johnson Lake Barrens Natural Area around 120 AM CDT. Abbotsford around 125 AM CDT. Tomahawk around 130 AM CDT. Rhinelander, Newbold and Woodboro around 145 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Gagen, Luna-White Deer Campground, Kelly Lynn Bog Natural Area, Harshaw, Upper Buckatabon Springs Natural Area, Bavaria, Otter Lake Campground, Trout Lake, Doering and Roosevelt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FOREST COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 6.4 1.8 1.9 1 NONE 12/06 AM 6.6 2.0 1.9 1 NONE 12/06 PM 6.7 2.1 1.7 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.6 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 13/07 PM 6.3 1.7 0.7 1 NONE 14/08 AM 5.7 1.1 0.9 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/07 PM 3.4 1.4 1.8 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 13/09 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 14/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 4.6 1.6 2.0 4 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.5 1.5 2.0 3 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.6 2-3 MINOR 13/07 AM 3.9 0.9 1.3 1-2 NONE 13/07 PM 4.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Goodhue The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue County. .More rainfall overnight will cause the Middle Fork Zumbro River to resume rising later tonight and Thursday. For the Zumbro River...including Pine Island 1S...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1000 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.4 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/23/2011.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Borden, Brewster, Briscoe, Castro, Childress by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 15:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Borden; Brewster; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Coke; Cottle; Crane; Crockett; Crosby; Dawson; Dickens; Ector; Fisher; Floyd; Gaines; Garza; Glasscock; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Howard; Irion; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Motley; Nolan; Parmer; Pecos; Reagan; Schleicher; Scurry; Sterling; Stonewall; Sutton; Swisher; Terrell; Terry; Tom Green; Upton; Val Verde; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 198 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY BORDEN BREWSTER BRISCOE CASTRO CHILDRESS COCHRAN COKE COTTLE CRANE CROCKETT CROSBY DAWSON DICKENS ECTOR FISHER FLOYD GAINES GARZA GLASSCOCK HALE HALL HOCKLEY HOWARD IRION KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MARTIN MIDLAND MITCHELL MOTLEY NOLAN PARMER PECOS REAGAN SCHLEICHER SCURRY STERLING STONEWALL SUTTON SWISHER TERRELL TERRY TOM GREEN UPTON VAL VERDE WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Iron; Price; Sawyer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD...WEST CENTRAL IRON...ASHLAND NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND EASTERN SAWYER COUNTIES At 1128 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Barksdale, to 7 miles south of Marengo, to 6 miles east of Winter, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sanborn, Mellen, Marengo, Winter, Glidden, Clam Lake, Namekagon, Namekagon Lake, Morse, Connors Lake, Bad River Reservation, Loretta, Ghost Lake, High Bridge, Blaisdell Lake, Moose Lake Sawyer County, Copper Falls State Park, Day Lake, and Grand View. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Lawrence, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer; Lawrence; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Custer County in southwestern South Dakota Southwestern Lawrence County in west central South Dakota West central Pennington County in west central South Dakota * Until 1245 AM MDT. * At 1203 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Jewel Cave National Monument, or 14 miles west of Custer, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Rochford, Flag Mountain, Deerfield, Deerfield Reservoir, Crooks Tower, Bear Mountain Lookout, O`Neil Pass, Roubaix Lake, Black Fox Campground and Redbank Spring Campground. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Buffalo; Lyman The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Lyman County in central South Dakota Buffalo County in central South Dakota * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 113 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Tailrace Rec Area, or 9 miles south of Fort Thompson, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Crow Creek Housing around 120 AM CDT. Tailrace Rec Area around 125 AM CDT. Fort Thompson around 130 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Lees Corner and Etbauer Hill. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...North winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
KIMT

StormTeam 3: Details on possible severe weather Wednesday & Thursday Nights

After some isolated but intense severe storms Wednesday morning, skies are now clearing across most of the area (albeit with some smoke still higher up in the atmosphere making for a hazy look). Temps are likely to still rapidly rise into the mid 80s to low 90s this afternoon with more sunshine and humidity. Feels like temps into the 90s as dew points rise into the low 70s (very humid). Stay cool later today!
ENVIRONMENT

