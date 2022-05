RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — COVID cases have gone up 50% in the last week, but the numbers are still low compared to the last Omicron surge in January. The county's seven-day moving average of new cases is just over 50 cases and last week it was only 36 cases. The test positivity rate in Washoe is at 16.5%.

